JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Jefferson County team dedicated to addressing wildfire response and risk marked told the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Tuesday it has already mitigated wildfire risk across 128 acres.

The Wildland Fire Program was started in 2025 and is funded by ballot measure 1-A, which gave the program $6.9 million to start with. The program also received a $9.7 million grant that, among other things, pays the salaries of 34 staff members, with four more positions in the works.

Brian Keating, the program's manager, broke down how the local funding is structured.

"A one-time investment of $2.4 million for capital equipment like our our fire engines, trucks, and gear and things like that, and then we have an annual budget of about four and a half million dollars, and that's to cover salary and operating expenses," Keating said.

The federal funding only lasts until 2030, but Keating said the program's future is secure.

"We will continue looking for new grant opportunities so that we can accelerate pace and scale of the work that we're doing, but if all the grant money went away, our program is covered by county funding, so it is sustainable," Keating said.

In nine months, the team was able to mitigate wildfire risk across 128 acres in Jefferson County — work that is important for homeowners like Todd Houghton.

"We live in a nice neighborhood where Station 11 West Metro is right outside our you know right outside of our neighborhood," Houghton said. "They put out a fire with these helicopters a couple years ago, and they put it out so quick it builds this false sense of confidence that we don't have to do our part, but we absolutely ... have to protect our property," Houghton said.

Keating said the Wildland Fire team responded to 18 incidents this past year. Five of them were out of state.

Keating assured the Board of Commissioners that those out-of-state efforts are not funded by taxpayers; instead, the county gets reimbursed.

"I would just offer up a reminder to our residents that it's not a fire season; it's a fire year," Keating said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.