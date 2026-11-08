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Jefferson County school tax measure 5A headed to recount as handful of votes separate pass or fail

With ballot measure 5A too close to call and 5B likely failing, Jeffco Public Schools could face a minimum of $13 million in budget cuts, says Interim Superintendent
Just 377 votes, as of Thursday, stand between whether Jefferson County Public Schools will secure $73 million through ballot measure 5A, which is now headed for a recount. The school board sought a total of $133 million through two separate property tax increases. Measure 5B — which looks likely to fail — would have brought the district $60 million to fund infrastructure needs.
Jefferson County school tax measure 5A headed to recount as handful of votes separate pass or fail
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JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Just 377 votes, as of Thursday, stand between whether Jefferson County Public Schools will secure $73 million through ballot measure 5A, which is now headed for a recount.

The school board sought a total of $133 million through two separate property tax increases. Measure 5B — which looks likely to fail — would have brought the district $60 million to fund infrastructure needs.

See the full story in the video below

Jefferson County school tax measure 5A headed to recount as handful of votes separate pass or fail

If passed, 5A would raise property taxes for property owners to, among other things, compensate and retain teachers and staff.

Devin Mills has two kids who attend Jeffco schools and also serves as chair of the Financial Advisory and Audit Committee.

"I was hoping that it would be easy and over on election night. We'd be done by 8 o'clock, and that's very not much not the case," Mills said. "If 5A doesn't pass, the impacts to our community and to my kids are going to just be huge."

From previous public meetings, we know not everyone is on board. Chuck Adams, who lives in Golden, voiced his concerns.

"Families are already struggling with rising taxes, insurance, groceries and utilities," Adams said.

With a recount looming, administrators are on standby.

"So what this really impacts is the budgeting for next year," Jeffco Board of Education President Michelle Applegate said.

Interim Superintendent Rob Stein said the response he heard from the community was mixed.

"I heard overwhelming support for our schools. I also heard confusion because school finance and school funding is confusing," Stein said.

If 5A fails — assuming 5B has, too — Stein said they'll be looking at a minimum of $13 million in budget reductions.

Meanwhile, Proposition NN, a statewide measure, takes money generated above the TABOR spending cap and directs it to K-12 education. That ballot measure passed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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