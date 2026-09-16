JeffCo school district says selling 21 closed schools would only cover half of one year of maintenance

LAKEWOOD — JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County School District's chief operating officer said selling off the 21 schools closed since 2021 would not come close to solving the district's financial challenges — a question community members have raised as the district pursues two potential tax increases on the November ballot.

The two measures, if approved, would generate $133 million for the district.

"There's a metric that says we should be investing over $100 million per year of maintenance in our facilities. So we look at the potential sale of all of these buildings as a little over half of one year's worth of what we should be investing in our buildings," Chief Operating Officer Jeff Gatlin said.

Gatlin added that proceeds from property sales are one-time dollars.

"And it's not even enough to keep up in one year of what our facilities across our portfolio need," Gatlin said.

The concern over district finances has resonated with parents like Devin Mills, a Jeffco parent and co-chair of the One Jeffco campaign committee.

"I have a lot of frustration about how we got into this situation," Mills said to Denver7 in August, but added he doesn't think it's the school district's fault.

Mills also raised questions about accountability.

"How can I, as a parent, know that this money is helping my kids?" Mills said.

Gatlin said proceeds from sold buildings go into the district's capital reserve fund, which he said is where the majority of operating dollars are held — meaning the investment goes directly back to schools still open.

Right now, 10 properties are available for sale, and 7 have already been purchased or are under contract. Glennon Heights Elementary School is now a daycare. Emory Elementary was sold to the city of Lakewood in 2025 and is now under construction. Green Mountain Elementary is still under consideration.

Gatlin noted there is also a financial cost to holding onto unsold properties.

"Holding costs of a school that we haven't sold yet, we estimate at about $150,000 per year per school. So there are significant holding costs. So that's also good motivation to to move on getting these schools through our process," Gatlin said.

Jeffco Board of Education President Michelle Applegate has previously warned of the consequences if the tax measures fail.

"If we're not successful, everything is on the table, and that looks like shortened workforce, shortened work days, reduction of benefits, things that will massively impact our community," Applegate said.

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