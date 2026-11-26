JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado's mountain corridors are bracing for a surge of holiday traffic, and state agencies are stepping up efforts to keep drivers safe along routes like I-70 and I-25.

Those interstates are expected to be heavily traveled during the holiday week, with conditions anticipated to be even worse Wednesday.

Watch this story in the video player below:

Holiday travelers flood Colorado's I-70 and I-25 as agencies push for safe, sober Thanksgiving drives

Skyler McKinley with AAA said nearly 73 million people will be on the road nationally.

"I would add that as gas prices have fallen precipitously in the last month, we can expect even more travelers out there," McKinley said.

For locals who know I-70 well, the key is patience.

"We think about when and when not to be on the roads here," driver Tim Braun said. "I-70 is one of those corridors where you have to be aware all the time."

Visitors can be less used to the winding mountain roads, and McKinley points to another seasonal concern.

"So you've got a lot of folks on our roadways. At the same time, we've got an impairment-oriented holiday, right?" McKinley said.

McKinley said there's no judgment — the concern is for those who don't make a plan.

"Where judgment begins is where the safety considerations begin, and there's really just no reason in 2026 to drive impaired. We know it is a leading cause of crashes and fatalities on our roadways, and it ruins the holiday fun," McKinley said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reports 147 people have died in DUI-related crashes statewide this year.

The problem isn't confined to one route.

"I-70, I-25, the major corridors throughout the state. It really is a statewide thing as far as DUIs are concerned; unfortunately, we see it across the state," CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison said.

Along I-70 last year, between Nov. 26 and Nov. 30, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) data show 31 crashes between the Eisenhower Tunnel and the Denver metro area.

Troopers are urging drivers to plan ahead and stay calm behind the wheel.

"Ensure that you are leaving early, so that way you're not late because of an increase of traffic. Make sure that you are being patient with those drivers that are out on the road with you," CSP Trooper Gabriel Molter said.

A couple of initiatives are underway from those agencies. CSP will have increased patrols keeping an eye on traffic, and CDOT and AAA are partnering to encourage drivers to call for a sober ride. Use promo code CDOTThanksgivingSafety26 for a $10 Uber credit.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.