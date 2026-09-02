Domestic violence survivors in Jefferson County targeted by scammers within hours of a loved one's arrest

LAKEWOOD — JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Domestic violence survivors in Jefferson County are being targeted by scammers, sometimes within hours of a loved one's arrest, adding to what was already a traumatic experience. Some victims have lost thousands of dollars.

See the full story in the video below

Domestic violence survivors in Jefferson Co. targeted by scammers within hours of loved one's arrest

A voicemail left on the phone of a domestic violence survivor in Jefferson County appeared to come from the Jefferson County Jail.

"Hello this is Sergeant Robert Lee with the Jefferson County Jail," the voicemail said. "I was calling in regards to the detainee that we have here in custody by the name of [name redacted]. If you do know this detainee, please give me a call back at your earliest convenience."

It was a scam.

Sabrina Martinez, the domestic violence coordinator for the victim witness unit at the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, said scammers are likely using public records to identify and target victims.

"Defendant's information is public record. Their court hearings public record, so we believe that they're looking things up and then doing a social media search," Martinez said.

The survivor that voicemail was left for wanted to remain anonymous but answered questions in writing. They said when they returned the call, the scammer "told me that I could pay $1,500 for what they called pre-trial bail." The victim added the money "had to be paid within 45 minutes."

Candace Cooledge, executive director of the Porchlight Family Justice Center, said the scam is targeting people at their most vulnerable.

"This is the lowest of the low. I mean, for people to be victimizing victims is just horrific," Cooledge said.

Both Cooledge and Martinez work with domestic violence survivors daily and say this scam is ramping up, with calls coming within hours of an alleged abuser's arrest — when victims are likely more vulnerable.

Martinez said she can recall multiple victims who have already paid.

"I can think off the top of my head at least six or seven that have paid," Martinez said.

When asked whether there is any way to recover the money, Martinez said the outlook is grim.

"Unfortunately, I don't think there is. We don't know who's who these people are or what organization they're with, but no," Martinez said.

Cooledge is urging survivors to watch for red flags.

"You never have to do anything immediately, and if you're getting a call about posting someone bond. Nobody's going to call you about posting the bond. You have to, in fact, reach out. Nobody's going to call about posting the bond," Cooledge said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.