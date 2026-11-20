LAKEWOOD — JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Inside The Action Center in Jefferson County, volunteers and staff are moving quickly to meet a growing need — even as resources run low.

Sunny Garcia, director of market and food hub programs at The Action Center, said the organization is feeling the pressure of shrinking support.

"Food donations, monetary donations are down, and so we do feel that strain and stress of of needing more, of needing to have the ability to help our community," Garcia said.

The demand isn't climbing only because Thanksgiving is around the corner. Changes to SNAP benefits that took effect last November are now catching up with families, Garcia said.

"We're getting inquiries from communities saying, 'Hey, can I volunteer at the action center? I have this work requirement. I've been trying to find a job. I've been trying to get on my feet, and I'm just not there yet,'" Garcia said.

Garcia told Denver7 she's seeing more inquiries now compared to last November, when the changes took effect. Adding to that stress, she said, is the possibility of more changes ahead.

Abby McClelland, director of food and energy assistance at the Colorado Department of Human Services, explained a proposed federal rule that could reshape who qualifies for benefits.

"It's called broad-based categorical eligibility," McClelland said. "We're not sure in Colorado, but the national estimates are about 17% of the caseload would be impacted, and so would lose eligibility. It would also reinstate what's called the asset or reset resource test."

The change would mean people would have to prove their bank accounts, life insurance policies, burial insurance policies and more, McClelland said.

"And we know that this would have a big impact on applicants and recipients to kind of do all that paperwork and figure all that out, and also on our county caseworkers who would have a lot more work to process for each case," McClelland said.

While the proposal has the potential to place more challenges on community food hubs like The Action Center, the rule is not final.

In the meantime, Garcia is focused on the need for help right now.

"When benefits go down or or people lose their benefits, that means that food bank numbers go up. And you know, from what we hear from from ourselves and from other community food banks in the area, we're all at capacity. We're maxed out," Garcia said.

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