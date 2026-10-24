Arvada at-home daycare under criminal investigation after child found in "near-fatal condition"

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An at-home daycare in Arvada is under a criminal investigation after a child was left fighting for their life.

Hannah Fuller, a mother of two boys who attended the daycare, was called last month and asked to pick up her children.

An employee told her another child had choked — but Fuller said she sensed there was more to the story, and she wants answers.

"My gut was like I think something worse is going on, but you don't want to think it, because then you feel guilty that you put your kids in that situation that could have been them," Fuller said.

Fuller's suspicions built in the days after she was asked to pick up her two sons.

"So the main daycare lady's assistant, her daughter, she gave me a call and was pretty frantic and was saying an infant choked today and they had to give them CPR," Fuller said. "I picked up my boys, and she didn't tell me any information. She just was like, 'Everything's fine. Everything's fine. It's going to be fine.'"

Fuller later learned it wasn't fine.

The child was taken to the hospital in "critical/near fatal condition," according to a license suspension order for the daycare from the Colorado Department of Early Childhood.

Westminster police are now calling this a criminal investigation but said no one has been arrested.

"Why is no one being held accountable? It's really frustrating," Fuller said.

The order details other concerns about the daycare's owner, including a previous misdemeanor child abuse charge stemming from a February 2026 incident. It also found she was caring for four infants when her license only allowed for two.

One of Fuller's sons, as well as the injured child were two of those four.

The family of the injured child has asked that their name not be shared, but they let Fuller provide an update.

"I do know he has a traumatic brain injury and retinal hemorrhaging, and has a long road to recovery," Fuller said. "They're just taking little improvements as wins, and just hoping for the best. But they don't, they don't quite know what it will look like. They do know he will never be the same."

Denver7 went to the daycare and spoke to a family member who declined to comment and referred us to their attorney, who also declined to comment.

Fuller said police asked parents to get their kids physicals to check for any internal damage. She also said investigators aren't telling parents what they think happened at the daycare that day.

Denver7 took this concern to police and in a statement, a spokesperson said, "We understand how concerning and frightening this situation is for families. Investigations involving children’s safety take time and require careful, thorough review. While we recognize the desire for immediate answers, we must protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved. We remain committed to a thorough investigation and will share information when we are legally able to do so. Parents with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact our department directly. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding.

The owner of the daycare is slated to appear in court on October 29, for the previous child abuse charge.