Travelers brace for turbulence at DIA as storms hit Gulf Coast and Western Mexico

DENVER — As Hurricanes Simon and Isaias hit western Mexico and the Florida Panhandle, travelers at Denver International Airport tell Denver7's Tyler Melito they are closely watching the forecast, regardless of where they are traveling to.

Flyers like Raegan Ruch, Riley Lyon, Via Elliot and Jordan Lyon are on their way to Orlando. When Melito spoke with them, they hadn't been delayed yet, but they were nervous.

"Hopefully, we don't fly through a hurricane like this," Riley Lyon said.

But they expressed some excitement about traveling through a storm.

"I don't know, it just seems like interesting. Like you know, to like who knows what you’re going to see out the window," Jordan Riley shared. "Who knows what's gonna happen. I'm really excited."

Chris Miehle was on his way home to Chicago. His flight was already delayed an hour when Melito spoke to him.

He shared how hiccups while traveling are part of the norm.

"Traveling now, it's like you just assume your flight's delayed," Miehle said. "In my experience, it's like you're generally never on time. I've been flying most of my life. Like you know, most most Americans, we fly everywhere when you want to go somewhere, and air travel has just gotten worse. It's changed so so much over the years."

Fort Collins resident Justin Fritz was getting ready for a six-week trip in Australia. He shared how his planning for his big trip has changed because of the inconsistency of travel.

"Prices are high for a lot of things, we're we're making do as best we can," Fritz said. "We've had this on our bucket list for a long time, though."

Travel experts with AAA say the impacts of both storms won't just be at the airports in the towns where they are making landfall.

With Isaias, travelers can see immediate ripple effects at airports like Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando and New Orleans.

"We want to be informed, but we don't want to panic and so, how do you have peace of mind in that context," said Skyler McKinley, Spokesperson for AAA. "Being an informed traveler helps."

McKinley offered tips for flyers to make sure things go a little more smoothly, even if there are weather problems.

"If you can fly the first flight in the day, it's the least likely to be canceled due to staffing problems or weather," McKinley explained. "Number two, always fly direct. If you can avoid having to get off a plane and onto another, you've minimized another failure point. Never, ever, ever, ever check a bag. If you never check a bag, you're never separated from your luggage, and you don't have to worry about that."

Adding how if your flight does get canceled, you won't be abandoned.

"You're going to be made whole if you wanted to travel and were unable to," McKinley said. "It just really is worth having an airline account, knowing how the app works, and being an active advocate for yourself."

McKinley and officials at DIA stressed the importance of travelers checking airlines' apps or websites frequently for the most up to date and accurate information regarding their travel.