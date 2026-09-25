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Colfax BRT hits milestone this weekend, opening from Broadway to Colorado Blvd

Denver7's Ryan Fish took a walk down Denver's iconic street as drivers prepare for a new layout
Denver7's Ryan Fish took a walk down Denver's iconic street as drivers prepare for a new layout.
Colfax BRT hits milestone this weekend, opening from Broadway to Colorado Blvd
RTD buses will start using the new center lanes, starting on Sunday.
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DENVER — Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) construction on East Colfax Avenue will hit a milestone this weekend, opening up from Broadway to Colorado Boulevard starting early Sunday morning.

That's when RTD's 15 and 15L buses will start running in Colfax's new dedicated middle bus lanes, stopping at new center bus stations defined by large white arches.

One of the new center bus stations on Colfax.
One of the new center bus stations on Colfax.

Jonathan Stewart, the East Colfax BRT Project Director who works with Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, says this opening is "more than 12 months ahead of schedule."

"People are going to start to get a taste of what the future portends for how Colfax is going to be operating in the future," he said.

RTD says the BRT service, known as Lynx, will replace the 15 and 15L bus routes when the entire BRT project is complete, expected around the end of 2027. The project will extend into Aurora, ending at I-225. Once the Lynx service begins, RTD says, riders will pay for tickets prior to boarding through ticket vending machines at the platforms.

The agency says buses will stop at the center stations every four to five minutes. Bus stops on each side of Colfax will end service on Sunday. The center stations are about six blocks apart.

"That's to help the bus move a little bit quicker," Stewart said. "It kind of gets them off of the sidewalk, and it allows businesses to be more visible, and we think it's going to encourage more pedestrian traffic on the on the sides of the road."

To make room, parallel parking spots near the center stations have been taken out, though the city says some 180 parking spots are still available along this stretch of Colfax.

With the changes, two lanes for regular traffic are now down to just one.

Colfax's new center lanes are dedicated to RTD bus service.
Colfax's new center lanes are dedicated to RTD bus service.

Mixed reactions

Neighbors are divided on Colfax’s newest look.

“It’s lovely, honestly,” bus rider Duncan Marshall said. “I mean, it's a breath of fresh air.”

Marc Barron, who lives just steps away from Colfax, has been frustrated about re-learning traffic patterns as a driver and is skeptical about how much benefit the project will bring.

“I can see how it could help transit and whatnot get by, but I don't think it's actually helping the common folk like, around here in the neighborhood,” he said.

The city says it’s planning events to bring people back to Colfax to support its businesses, but Barron fears there won’t be an immediate bounce-back.

“I think people are just going to try to avoid Colfax altogether,” he said.

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