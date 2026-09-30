As BRT construction moves East, Colfax businesses wait for foot traffic comeback

DENVER — The so-called “Longest, Wickedest Street in the U.S.A.” just got a controversial makeover.

The first phase of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) construction on Colfax Avenue is complete, with buses in the center lanes and the cones removed between Broadway and Colorado Boulevard.

“Honestly, it looks beautiful, like it genuinely does,” said Alex Barakos, general manager at Pete’s Kitchen and Pete’s Satire Lounge.

Barakos says since the construction began a couple of years ago, the business has “kind of been through hell and back.” He admitted they nearly shut down last summer before sharing a post on social media that led to much-needed support from the community.

Now he says the jury is out on the new-look Colfax.

“I think most businesses are kind of ripping it, but I don't think that's fair to do until we see the effects,” he said. “If it doesn't work and people don't ride this, I'll be the first to get in line and say, you know, ‘What the heck?’ But I think we owe it to the city to at least give it, give them the benefit of the doubt and see it through. We've come this far, we may as well, you know, really hope that it gets used properly and really brings different business to and from the area.”

Others in the construction zone will have to hold out hope even longer.

An Ethiopian restaurant for two decades, Eastside Espresso now serves traditional Ethiopian coffee.

“I love it, because it's my passion,” owner Azeb Leul told Denver7.

But with fences and a trench between the street and the door, business has cratered at the coffee shop just east of Colorado Boulevard.

“It was okay, but now it's very challenging,” she said. “Like 80% down… Not good, but it's okay. What can we do?”

Jon Ewing, spokesperson for Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s Office, says so far the city has given out more than $2.3 million dollars in grants to support “nearly 180 businesses” on East Colfax.

“I think [the grants] helped, but it's like throwing a Band-Aid on a sinking ship,” Barakos said.

He added that customers coming back to Colfax businesses will be what makes the difference, but an immediate bounce-back may not be realistic.

“I hope everyone in the community says, ‘All right, the the cones are gone. Let's come back out. Let's support all the local businesses,’ because they are feeling it, for sure,” he said.

The roughly $280 million project will extend into Aurora, all the way out to I-225. Full BRT service is expected to begin in early 2028.