DENVER — After dealing with a more than four-hour nationwide ground stop last week, the longest since the 9/11 terror attacks, there are very few, if any, lingering impacts at Denver International Airport.

That's according to airport staff, who say the response was similar to one during a major winter storm, in terms of an "all hands on deck" staffing situation.

"We kind of felt like it was a snow event, but without the snow," said airport spokesperson Christine Pomorski. "Everyone from our airfield and maintenance folks out on the airport grounds, to our information booths, our DEN ambassadors, our concessions teams, our customer relations teams."

Outside, with air traffic frozen and all 172 gates full, crews de-boarded about 30 incoming flights from the airfield during the ground stop last Friday before transferring passengers back inside without using a gate, Pomorski said.

Inside, the airport extended food hours until midnight and customer service until 2 a.m.

Even the airport’s therapy dogs, known as the C.A.T.S. or canine-assisted therapy squad, got called in to help passengers Friday night and through the weekend.

"They knew that because we'd have extra passengers here in the concourse Friday night, and potentially folks that would be stranded in the airport Friday night, they came out to make sure that everybody was having a good experience, which was really sweet," Pomorski said.

Airport staff also handed out blankets and rolled out cots, which are kept on-site by the airport and airlines in case of emergencies like this, where passengers are left stranded overnight. Not everyone was lucky enough to book a hotel as hundreds of cancellations racked up during the ground stop.

Glen Rosser, traveling home to Colorado Springs this week after visiting family in Australia, says he's been stuck in airports overnight at least "a dozen times" before, but he keeps a good attitude about travel troubles like that.

"It's just the way it goes," he said. "If you travel, you got to deal with these things. It's just part of that, the adventure, really."

Airport leaders say they are prepared if this winter brings on another disruptive day.

"Our snow teams start practicing and getting equipment ready to go in August, September, October," Pomorski said. "So they've been doing actually, for weeks and months now. They've been doing planning. They've been doing dry runs."

Those big snowstorms could be on the horizon, while holiday travel season is already here. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects more than 776,000 passengers to go through DIA's security checkpoints Friday through Sunday, Nov. 29, a 1.3% increase over last year. The airport estimates roughly 80,000 passengers to do so Friday, forecast as the second-busiest day during the entire Thanksgiving travel rush.