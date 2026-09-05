DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. —The sound of a dental drill is enough to send some patients into a panic. But at one Highlands Ranch dental office, anxiety has a new remedy — and her name is Annie.

Annie is a therapy dog who goes to work every morning at Dr. Lynelle Zabel's dental practice, sensing which room needs her most.

"My overall being and zen is much better now," Zabel said.

Watch Mike Castellucci's full report in the video player below:

Therapy dog Annie helps calm dental anxiety at Highlands Ranch dental office

Being a dentist is stressful. But Annie has changed the atmosphere for everyone — patients and staff alike. While sunglasses and headphones can help calm nerves, Annie does something more.

"I really feel that there's a huge oral-systemic connection, and I'm not sure that we're not helping change someone's life," Zabel said.

Patients who once gripped the arm of the chair now have something — and someone — else to hold on to. The tiniest patients run into the office not for the dentist, but for Annie.

"I look forward to coming because I know I'm going to see Annie," said CJ Pescosolido, a patient and Zabel's daughter.

Annie's reach extends beyond the dental chair. Lisa Trabert, Annie's owner and lead assistant at the practice, began filming Annie at work and posting the videos to social media. Annie became a star, amassing thousands of followers and millions of views.

Now Trabert has taken it a step further.

"I did a book. Annie the Therapy Dog book. I wrote it and digitally illustrated it from pictures I took," Trabert said.

"I think she's found another superpower for herself and she's an awesome assistant," Zabel said.

"I'm happy to inspire people," Trabert said.

"People love the book," Zabel said.

Annie and therapy dog in training Frankie have transformed the practice. For patients like Pescosolido, who once struggled to make an appointment, the experience is now something to look forward to.

"It's almost overwhelming — Annie has such a presence you really feel it when you're here," Pescosolido said.

At this dental office, patients may have a lot of instruments in their mouth — but they also have a dog in their soul.

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