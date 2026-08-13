Students and staff welcomed back for first day of school in Douglas County

PARKER, Colo. — Wednesday was a welcome back to school for students in Douglas County Public Schools.

In Parker at Gold Rush Elementary, students and families were welcomed back with open arms for the school's annual flag raising ceremony.

But kids weren't the only ones being welcomed at Gold Rush. So was the school's new School Resource Officer (SRO), Parker Police Officer Traeger Davison.

Gold Rush Principal Jennifer Brown told Denver7 earlier Wednesday the first day of school is always a highly anticipated day.

"We're so excited to have kids actually come into our hallways, in our classrooms," Brown told Denver7's Douglas County Reporter Tyler Melito. "We have been planning and preparing and talking about this day for over two months."

Brown has served as principal for 15 years at Gold Rush, and it brings her immense joy to watch the kids grow up.

"Some of these kids I've known since they were babies, or before they were even born, and knowing their families," Brown explained. "So it's a huge honor to be a part of their lives."

This year, Brown shared the theme for students at Gold Rush is "Building a Legacy Together," with the hope of teaching students the importance of being good people as well as good students.

"Leaving a legacy starts on Day One. Being a good friend, taking risks, trying their hardest, having great work ethic — all of those things lead us to who we are known for," said Brown. "Our job as educators is to give students the skills and strategies that will prepare them for whatever they do and that starts as early as our preschool."

Brown is excited for what Davison will bring to the school as SRO.

"Our school resource officer is part of our family," Brown said. "They are known by our kids. They're on our playgrounds. Kids see them. As you saw them this morning, they're high-fiving. I think it's an incredible role model for our younger students."

That's because for Davison, being the SRO at Gold Rush isn't just an assignment, it's a return to where it all began.

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"I grew up in this school district, went to this elementary school," Davison said.

Davison added that being back at his "old stomping grounds" is a surreal feeling.

"I think it's super special," Davison detailed. "I mean, coming in and seeing staff that I knew when I was in second or third grade, it's super unique."

Davison told Melito that his desire to become an SRO started when he was in high school in Parker.

"At my high school, I had a Parker Police SRO Officer Britton, and he was always somebody that I could go to if I needed something or just wanted to talk and he was a great resource, so he kind of set that in motion for me at a young age," Davison recalled.

He wants to be the same role model for this next generation of students.

"I hope that they know that they can come to me, that they look at me as an adult in the school that is there for their safety and there for them if they need it," Davison said.

And while keeping the school safe is of utmost importance, Davison said his new job as a police officer will bring a lot of fun as well he believes.

"It's super exciting just to be able to get involved in the school, especially in my role," Davison said.