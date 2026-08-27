Education Secretary Linda McMahon sits down with Denver7

STERLING RANCH, Colo. — In an exclusive, one-on-one interview, Education Secretary Linda McMahon sat down with Denver7's Douglas County Reporter Tyler Melito Wednesday as McMahon made a stop in Colorado for the Returning Education to the States Tour.

The two met at John Adams Academy in Sterling Ranch, a school that is in the midst of its third day of its first ever school year. McMahon expressed praise for the school and its students.

"What I found you know intriguing sitting in on one of the literature classes, and it was explained to me that that teacher was teaching what was called a phased program, and the teacher was using different skills: reading out loud, having other students read out loud, going to a particular time frame in which she would say, "Okay, just read the next paragraph and then pick out this word and tell me. Let's discuss it," McMahon described. "The class was so involved and really enthusiastic about what they were doing, and I said, "This is this is really cool. I think that was fifth grade that I was in, and so these these children clearly these scholars, as they're called here at John Adams, are I think really developing not only their reading proficiency but also the fluency of reading and understanding."

McMahon and Melito spoke for roughly 13 minutes on a wide range of topics. Watch the full interview in the video player below.

"You are here as part of the Returning Education to the States Tour," Melito said. "For people who are going to be watching this here in Colorado who may not know what this initiative is, explain it to folks and what it could mean for their child's education."

"Returning education to the states is really the president's initiative that the education should not be run from a bureaucracy in Washington D.C. but it should be at the state level with parents who know and care more about their children than anyone else, working with local education leaders, working with governors of states, to make sure that the the programs of those that parents you know want to have for their children," McMahon explained.

McMahon shared her concern with reading levels nationwide.

"They want them to be able to read first and foremost," McMahon outlined. "Throughout our country, we're at about a 30 to 35% proficiency level in reading across the country. That is absolutely a travesty."

McMahon noted how while previous administrations tried, they were ultimately unsuccessful in creating an education system that worked for everyone.

"One size all education does not fit, and there have been programs that have been set up," McMahon said. "I think with the best of intentions, under the Bush administration when it was No Child Left Behind, under the Obama administration, core curriculum was coming through, and I think with the best of intentions, those programs were set up, but they didn't work."

"Why is this different? Why will this work for Colorado students and students across America?" Melito asked.

"I think what we're seeing is a return to basic reading," McMahon told Melito. "One of the biggest issues across the country and why our scores are so low are all of the different kinds of reading programs that have been put in place. Again, I think some with the best of intentions. However, what we really found through the program called the Science of Reading is returning to basics of phonetic sounding and phonics."

McMahon also shared how only 10% of funding for education comes from the federal government, the rest comes from the states. But encouraged governors across America to apply for Return Education to the States Waivers.

"We're looking to shut down the Department of Education because the money is going to continue to be appropriated by Congress and it will then flow directly to the states, take out the middleman, if you will, of the bureaucracy of the Department of Education because we just we just don't need it," McMahon outlined.

So far six states have applied for these waivers, Colorado has not been one of them.

"Governor Polis, I think, has been he he is a great education governor, and he's really a strong proponent of school choice, etc," McMahon said.

Colorado school districts have clashed with the Trump administration over education policy. Denver Public Schools and Jefferson County Schools have both faced federal challenges over their policies on restrooms and transgender rights.

When asked how the administration approaches those disputes, McMahon said federal law takes precedence for schools receiving federal funding.

"It's, you know, federal law. The boys are boys and girls are girls, and the transgender, you know, movement is just one that is is not in keeping with this administration's views, and certainly the Supreme Court has held up the definition of male versus female, and in that case, you know, really, the federal law has to prevail if the school, in fact, is getting federal funding," McMahon said.

You can watch Tyler's full interview below:

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