Drones become critical rescue tool as Douglas County crews face busy season

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County Search and Rescue (DCSAR) is leaning on a new kind of lifeline this summer — drones that can drop water, gear, and even reassurance from the sky, as crews proved again during a dramatic rescue near Bear Mountain.

A video from Thursday evening shows rescuers use a drone to deliver water and power to stranded hikers as they waited for ground crews to get to them.

► WATCH in the player below: Drone delivers water and power to stranded hikers

Drone used Bear Mountain rescue

Darren Keralla, lead drone pilot for DCSAR, said the technology allows crews to get essentials to hikers.

"We realized there would be a need where we could deliver critical supplies, radios, food and water, AEDs," Keralla shared.

The drone also features a one-way speaker system, allowing crews to communicate with hikers from above.

"I also think there's a huge psychological impact of knowing, hey, there's a drone above you, we're here to help rescues on the way, and providing them a little bit of comfort to sustain them while ground teams are moving in," Keralla explained.

DCSAR underwent its first drone drop during a rescue in 2024 when a 10-year-old boy was lost.

"The first drop we did was jerry-rigged, and my colleague at the time put together the drop kit. It was a plastic bag with provisions," Keralla detailed.

In that instance, the drone's camera gave the boy's parents some peace of mind.

"The drone camera was picking up the 10-year-old boy and sending that back to our command post, where his parents were able to see him on the screen and see that he was okay," shared DCSAR Lead Public Information Officer Dave Arnett. "The impact on a family to know that their child, whom they were very concerned about, is doing okay. It's a huge honor to be part of that."

The kit has since been upgraded over the years.

"This one is just your standard wet dry bag, obviously bright colors, and then on the inside here it's all padded, so we can ensure everything survives upon ground contact," Keralla said.

Arnett said the team is currently in its peak season as more people explore the county's trails.

Beyond drones, Douglas County Search and Rescue deploys dog crews, ATV crews, and foot teams, with every member ready to serve on the ground when needed.

"We have multiple disciplines in the team. Everyone is a full part of the team. Everyone is a ground pounder when there's a need for foot teams," Arnett said.

For Keralla and Arnett, the motivation behind the work runs deeper than the tools they use.

"I got started flying drones and was doing a lot of outdoor recreation, and thought, boy, would it just be great to marry the two, and really be able to make an impact," Keralla said.

"There is no greater honor, no greater joy than to bring somebody out to their family," Arnett added.

Thursday's rescue comes as a reminder of the risks hikers face on the trail.

Nancy Norcross told Denver7's Douglas County Reporter Tyler Melito on Sunday that she always carries water and a small first-aid kit, a habit reinforced after a serious injury.

"I got injured last year in Utah, where I tripped over a rock and broke five ribs, and I was three miles into my hike, so I had to hike with the dog out three miles with five broken ribs," Norcross said.

Norcross urges other hikers to take basic precautions before heading out.

"Check your weather conditions, let somebody know where you're going and what time you should be back," Norcross said.

It's a good mindset to have, Arnett told Melito, citing some helpful reminders for all hikers this summer.

"Tell someone where you're going and when you expect to be back," Arnett said. "Take some kind of communication with you. If you have a late, late model phone, it can place a 911 call, bounce it off a satellite, and make that count, or carry a GPS. Take someone with you, if at all possible. That is really important. It's a lot more fun, and if one of you gets hurt, it's a great help."

Arnett added the importance of wearing bright colors so you could be seen if you get lost on a hike.