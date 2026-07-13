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Downed aircraft sends pilot to hospital with serious injuries, Douglas County Sheriff's Office says

Denver7 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information
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DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A downed aircraft Monday morning sent the pilot to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies received reports of the crash in the area of Crow Drive and Cheyenne Drive around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the solo pilot was airlifted from the scene of the crash.

Denver7 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information and will update this story as we learn more.

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