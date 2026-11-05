DougCo voters pass Board of County Commissioner expansion; some confusion however remains

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — On Election Day, Douglas County voters approved expanding the Board of County Commissioners from three members to five, setting in motion a transition that could reshape how the county is governed — and how its leaders are elected.

How the county gets to five commissioners, however, remains an open question, and at least one organizer anticipates a legal fight ahead.

"I was thrilled that we got the votes that we got," said Angela Thomas, who organized the petition to move Douglas County from three to five commissioners.

Thomas told Denver7's Douglas County Reporter Tyler Melito that Douglas County will go to five commissioners, but the path to get there is still uncertain.

"How it goes to five commissioners is yet to be seen," Thomas said.

She said organizers planned to meet over the next 36 hours to decide their next steps, and she expects the process may end up in court.

"I anticipate litigation, and that is something that's yet to be seen. But I anticipate that that will happen to help us make this decision," Thomas shared.

A central dispute is whether the new commissioners will be elected countywide or by district. Thomas said that answer will shape everything that follows.

"We have to know what our districts are going to look like. We need to know whether we're electing at large commissioners or by district commissioners," Thomas said.

She also remains adamant that a competing Ballot Question, 1A, which was added by the county commissioners to the ballot in September, was done maliciously.

"We believe 1A was an illegal measure, and so we're counting on five commissioners by district," Thomas said.

But despite the obstacles ahead, Thomas shared her belief that Tuesday night's results signify something big for DougCo.

"The place has changed, the people have changed, we are a more diverse community, even than when I moved here seven years ago," Thomas detailed. "I believe that the county is ready to expand and to say we want more of a voice."

Douglas County Commissioner George Teal said he supported putting the question to voters and trusts their decision.

"What my reaction was when it was first introduced as a petition, is if this is what the people of Douglas County want, I'm all in favor of supporting that," Teal told Melito.

"I trust the voters of Douglas County. I always have."

Teal said the county now needs to build a transition process, including notifying human resources that two new commissioners will be elected in 2028 and sworn in in 2029.

"If I understand the statute correctly, we will need to form and sit a redistricting commission," Teal explained. "What we usually do here in Douglas County. We'll pull out a call. We'll ask for applicants, and we'll get them all together, and we will probably interview them because that's what we do, and then yeah, we'll appoint them, set them, and then I think they have a statutory defined deadline that they'll need to meet, and that's going to have to be next year."

The redistricting commission will determine the boundaries and numbering of the commissioner seats up for election in 2028.

Teal added the county has not set a firm timeline for its next moves.

"We haven't talked about any specific timeline on when we contemplate these things. So I don't know what we may begin, maybe this month, maybe in December, versus what we hold off on doing into the new year with the new commissioner who will be set," Teal said.

Teal said he also plans to seek guidance from neighboring counties that have made similar transitions.

"Will we hit up our colleagues in Arapahoe and Adams and ask for some of that records that were kept, you bet, you bet we will," Teal said.

Teal defended Ballot Question 1A and defended the decision to add a ballot option that would have kept the current structure, noting that even the options required under state law conflicted with one another.

"Everybody got a chance to see those options and make a choice, we were asked to introduce another option to keep the method of selecting county commissioners the way it is right now," Teal said. "I was very happy to introduce that additional option for those who think they're conflicting, even come on, even the two options given per state law by the petitioners, even they were conflicting. So for those who are concerned that an additional option was bad, this is America."

When asked if he would like to serve on a five commissioner board, Teal signaled he'd do so if that is what the people wanted.

"If given the opportunity to run for another four-year term, either soon in 2028 or even in the years after, you know, Colorado law does require you to take a from one office when it's the same office take off a term if there is the call to serve the people of Douglas County ever again. I'm here. I'm ready," Teal said.

In a statement, Commissioner Abe Laydon shared his thoughts on the commissioner expansion vote and the midterms at large with Melito.

"It's always a good day in America when the people's voices are heard. And yesterday, voters sent a clear message: Enough political theater, division, and empty rhetoric. It's time for results," Laydon wrote. "I'm proud to have won both of my elections and the eight years I spent delivering results for Douglas County: literally ending homelessness, protecting our communities from wildfires, and making our children the safest they have ever been. Yesterday was a tough day for Republicans, but an important wake-up call: Stop dividing. Start uniting. Stop talking. Start leading. On three to five, Douglas County will stay conservative but citizens will soon learn that our problems are not solved by adding politicians, it's always about quality leaders not quantity. Elect good people committed to public service. Full stop."

Throughout the campaign for expanding commissioners the Douglas County Republican Party has been against expansion.

First Vice Chair Matt Smith wrote to Melito the following statement:

"While we're disappointed in the outcome of the 3-to-5 commissioner measure, we respect the will of the voters. The people have spoken, and we will respect their decision.

However, we're encouraged by the overwhelming support for 1A and the clear preference voters expressed for countywide representation. We believe every commissioner should remain accountable to every Douglas County resident."

DougCo voters pass Board of County Commissioner expansion; some confusion however remains