DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — In this November's election, Douglas County voters voted Republican Jake Bockenfeld as the county's next county commissioner.

Bockenfeld was up against Democrat Irene Bonham to replace outgoing commissioner Abe Laydon.

County commissioner will be Bockenfeld's first political office, having spent the majority of his adult life working in the private sector, but he isn't unfamiliar with politics.

Jake's father was a county commissioner in Arapahoe County, he also served in the State Legislature.

"I was at his bedside when he took his last breath, and that's obviously a very impactful thing for anyone to experience. It was kind of a passing of the torch for me," Bockenfeld told Denver7's DougCo Reporter Tyler Melito. "I knew that I wanted my kids to be able to enjoy the same community, conservative value community that I was able to enjoy growing up, and that's why we moved to Douglas County because I wanted to make sure that it remains as such, and that's a big driving force for me."

Bockenfeld acknowledged his lack of personal political experience, but said he is relying on his Christian Faith as a driving factor in how he intends to lead.

"I'm going to stick to my faith as a man of faith," Bockenfeld said. "I'm going to stick to my faithful principles there, but also my conservative principles. That's what I ran on, and that's what I'm promising to Douglas County."

Adding his main priorities center around public safety, wanting to have School Resource Officers (SROs) in all DougCo schools.

"I don't want to be wait for something to happen. I want to be proactive and make sure that we're working with the school district proactively to ensure our students and our teachers have a safe environment to learn in, and part of that is included with our public charter schools," Bockenfeld detailed. "Currently, the school district we have great SRO coverage for our high schools and middle schools, but the charter schools, which are part of the school district, do not have all full-time SROs. I don't have direct policy on that as county commissioner, but I look forward to working with the school district and the county to ensure that we move in the right direction and continue."

He is also focusing on ensuring the county continues to grow responsibly.

"Douglas County is seeing a net positive population growth, while the state's seeing net negative," Bockenfeld outlined. "What I will do is I will look for ways where there's we can reduce waste. One thing that I think is very important is we'll continue to support our public safety, our essential services, because in a time when there's rising crime in Colorado, Douglas County people know. When you come here and commit a crime, you will be held accountable."

When asked if there are any specific areas on where he thinks the county could reduce spending, Bockenfeld said he would need to take a closer look once he is sworn in, but shared his excitement for working with the people of DougCo, leaning on his experience.

"My experience has been in the private sector, and I understand what it takes to really run a good business that's profitable and making sure we're not wasting money," Bockenfeld explained.

In the run-up to Election Day, some DougCo residents voiced their concern online that Bockenfeld was not the grassroots candidate he was promoting himself as, claiming he was persuaded by developers of Sterling Ranch to run for commissioner and they funded his campaign with more than $400,000 of "dark money"

Douglas County Prisim

Former DougCo Commissioner Lora Thomas making the claim in her Oct. 24 Newsletter as well.

Screenshot 2026-11-26 at 6.16.28 PM.png Lora Thomas Spotlight Newsletter Screenshot 2026-11-26 at 6.16.36 PM.png Lora Thomas Spotlight Newsletter Screenshot 2026-11-26 at 6.16.56 PM.png Lora Thomas Spotlight Newsletter Screenshot 2026-11-26 at 6.17.05 PM.png Lora Thomas Spotlight Newsletter Screenshot 2026-11-26 at 6.17.17 PM.png Lora Thomas Spotlight Newsletter

Melito asked Bockenfeld to set the record straight regarding these accusations and how he plans on serving DougCo residents who may not agree with him.

"A lot of what you hear during a campaign, you got to really question and do your homework," Bockenfeld said. "There's a lot of people that did just that. A lot of information about me that was said out, whether it be social media about me being involved with development, things like that. I'm not running for county commissioner for developers. I'm running for county commissioner to ensure that Douglas County citizens can continue to enjoy the lifestyle that we hold so valuable and true here. A lot of misinformation, a lot of lies. There's been a lot of people throughout my campaign before I was elected that actually reached out and challenged me and questioned me on some of those things. After they met with me, they realized very quickly that what they had heard was not true. The ones that are saying that stuff to this day are the ones that never actually reached out and tried to have an honest conversation. My message to the people of Douglas County is: I'm going to represent you. I'm going to bring a voice back to the Board of County Commissioners that you have a voice and you will be heard. And I look forward to representing you well. And I guarantee, in the next couple years, you'll realize very quickly that what I'm saying now is going to hold true."

Once he is sworn in, Bockenfeld will work alongside current commissioners George Teal and Kevin Van Winkle. Bockenfeld told Melito that he has met both men, despite not knowing them personally prior to his campaign, and looks forward to working with them.

"I will always respect my colleagues, we haven't always seen that on the board of county commissioners in Douglas County," Bockenfeld said. "In the future, I think that's vitally important for the leadership position that we hold as county commissioners. But that doesn't mean I have to agree with my colleagues, and I think they feel the same way. We look forward to working together, and it's going to be a great two to four years."

An official date for Bockenfeld's swearing in as County Commissioner has not been announced at the time of writing.

Denver7 speaks with newly elected DougCo Commissioner Jake Bockenfeld