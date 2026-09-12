CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Castle Rock Town Councilmember is accused of engaging in quid pro quo, allegedly offering political favor and land in exchange for residents dropping a recall effort against him.

In mid-August, a censure vote against Castle Rock Councilmember Mark Davis failed after allegations by Castle Rock resident David Miles.

Watch Tyler Melito's report in the video player below:

Denver7 learns more about effort to recall Castle Rock councilmember

Miles, a local business owner in Castle Rock, claims Davis has stunted growth in downtown Castle Rock.

"What we have seen from the town councilmembers is they no longer want to see Castle Rock with the growth that it's had," Miles said.

Miles said that not long after he filed the initial recall against Davis, he got an interesting message.

"Mark Davis reached out to us, and he started offering property and political favor, for us removing the recall, which is by nature's corruption," Miles said. "A corrupt politician that's willing to trade-it's not his property to trade. The property belongs to the town of Castle Rock, so he is willing to trade an alley behind a business in order for that recall to be dropped."

The censure vote against Davis originally failed 3-3, with Davis recusing himself. Despite this, Miles said he believes Davis should face the music.

"We don't want to see that. The people in Castle Rock don't want to see it, the people in District Four, where Mark Davis serves the local people—we don't want our politicians trading those things for his desired outcome," Miles told Denver7's Douglas County Reporter Tyler Melito.

On Sept. 2, Miles filed a formal complaint to the town council, calling for an investigation into Davis.

The complaint said in part: "I am submitting this formal complaint requesting immediate preservation of evidence and an independent investigation into communications by Councilmember Mark Davis that appear to connect official Town action with efforts to stop the recall against him."

Miles also included text messages Davis allegedly sent from his personal phone to both him and other people who support the recall.

David Miles

David Miles

"Mark Davis is a brand new politician; he fell under the tutelage of some of these town council members to become the town council member that he is," Miles said. "So we're going to drive for information to see what actually was going on and how far this this corruption actually grow has gone through Castle Rock."

Melito reached out to the town of Castle Rock to see if Davis would be willing to comment on the allegations against him. A spokesperson told Melito in an email, "Councilmember Davis appreciates the opportunity but has declined an interview."