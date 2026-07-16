LONE TREE, Colo. — In April, Denver7's Douglas County Reporter Tyler Melito reported on efforts by South Suburban Parks and Recreation to modernize Sweetwater Park in Lone Tree.

Since then, Denver7 has heard from residents near that park, specifically those who live in the Acres Green Homeowners Association.

Residents told Melito they are afraid about the park being a glorified dog park, with them not having much input on the process compared to people who live further away. They are also concerned about changes to parking.



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Denver7 follows up on resident concern over proposed changes to Sweetwater Park

"Acres Green has been here for 53 years, and the park has been here for 38 years, and we've been taking care of this neighborhood park for those 38 years," Acres Green HOA President Jo Ann Lathrop said.

Lathrop and her neighbors recognize the need for the change, but aren't in favor of the direction South Suburban wants to take it.

In our original story, we shared how South Suburban wants to make the park more accessible and modern.

While Acres Green residents recognize that changes are needed for the park, they feel those changes are serving the wrong audience. They claim the majority of homes that surround the park are owned by seniors, rather than families with kids who'd use some of the proposed features below.

"They want us to say, 'Oh, goody, goody! Let's have a destination park,'" Acres Green resident Mary Formeller said.

Over the last few weeks, South Suburban has been collecting feedback from the community about a preliminary site plan.

South Suburban Parks and Rec

The plans include a modernized playground, basketball court, restrooms and more.

"We're looking at their comments, we're evaluating the different potential uses in the park," South Suburban Parks and Rec Director of Planning Melissa Reese-Thacker said.

Reese-Thacker told Melito Wednesday, they have received more than 950 survey responses to the plan, plus countless more from the four public input meetings they held.

Denver7

"We have definitely heard what the neighbors want," Reese-Thacker shared. "We've heard their concerns."

But residents disagree.

"There's been no direct contact, whatsoever," Mike Moore shared. "Not by mail, not by email."

Lathrop added that they received little to no notice about meetings South Suburban was having.

"Why are we not being asked, and why is the seven to eight houses here not been immediately been given any choice, or asked about, or told about any of the meetings, so that they can have a voice?" Lathrop asked.

While they are frustrated about having their opinion heard on a number of topics related to their beloved park, there's one topic Jane Matthews said has been particularly frustrating.

"The biggest issue is, for at least me personally, and I think for most people, is the parking lot," Matthews detailed.

The proposed plans for Sweetwater Park include a 22-space parking lot off of Maximus Drive, something Resse-Thacker said they have been trying to balance with other needs.

"There's six different ways for people to walk into this park and zero parking spaces," Resse-Tahcker explained. "[South Suburban feels] that on-street parking is appropriate, but we also receive complaints from other residents that they don't like people parking in front of their homes."

Matthews' home looks directly over where the parking lot would be located.

Jane Matthews

"I've lived here for 45 years, and I don't want a parking lot next to my house," Matthews said.

Matthews said that from what she's noticed, the park does not get many visitors.

"There is no one at that park," Matthews told Melito. "Maybe one or two kids. It is not used. I don't know if they're thinking, you know, if we build it, they will come. But it is so ridiculous for them to do everything they're doing when this is a more of a senior neighborhood."

Matthews took her concerns to South Suburban, with little success.

"South Suburban was not at all interested in anything I had to say."

Melito asked Reese-Thacker about this.

"We have provided the same level of information to all residents, whether they live in the city of Lone Tree or unincorporated Douglas County," Reese-Thacker shared. "They receive the same information. They've had the same opportunities for public input, the same opportunities to respond to surveys."

Reese-Thacker said next steps include compiling more community feedback.

"Once we have that together, we'll make an announcement to the community that we're ready to take this to the board of directors for approval, and it's our elected board of directors that are the final decision makers on the park elements," Reese-Thacker said.