DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — For the next week, drivers will not be able to use the westbound C-470 off-ramp to Santa Fe Drive or southbound Santa Fe Drive to the eastbound C-470 flyover bridge.

The Colorado Department of transportation (CDOT) said the closure will last until Friday, June 19, and add that this closure is needed to allow for concrete to set before drivers can use the area safely.



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Closures in place for eight days at Santa Fe Drive and C-470

Detours are in place for drivers to get to their destinations safely and effectively. According to CDOT’s website, the detour for westbound C-470 at Santa Fe is for drivers to go to Wadsworth Boulevard and go east on C-470 to the Santa Fe Drive exit.

The detour for southbound Santa Fe that would normally use the eastbound C-470 flyover bridge is for drivers to continue on Santa Fe and use the C-470 on-ramp at Santa Fe Drive.

CDOT said this is expected to be the final extended closure for the broader bridge repair project.