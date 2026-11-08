Castle Rock and Parker set to hold rescheduled July 4 fireworks on Veterans Day

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — After fire bans forced Castle Rock and Parker to cancel their Fourth of July fireworks shows, both towns decided to reschedule the displays to Veterans Day — turning a summer celebration into a tribute to those who served.

"Obviously, we would love to have celebrated on the Fourth of July, right, on our birthday. That didn't happen. So the next best thing we can do is celebrate those, the people that have allowed us to be able to celebrate 250, 150 this year," Castle Rock Fire Chief Norris Croom told Denver7's Douglas County reporter Tyler Melito.

This year marks a milestone celebration, with the 250th birthday of the United States and the 150th birthday of Colorado.

Watch the video report below:

Castle Rock & Parker set to hold rescheduled July 4 fireworks on Veterans Day

Croom said improved weather conditions made the rescheduled show possible, though he acknowledged the uncertainty.

"Fortunately, the conditions have greatly improved," Croom explained. "We're rolling the dice a little bit, and we're saying that we believe this is going to be a good opportunity to do this."

Croom said the decision to hold the show on Veterans Day was intentional.

"Veterans Day is a great day. Let's recognize those individuals," Croom said.

He also acknowledged concerns raised by some community members about how fireworks can affect veterans.

"We know that there's been comments about some folks have PTSD, and we understand that and the challenges associated with that. But at the same time, we believe it's the right thing to do to celebrate again, 250, 150 and our veterans," Croom shared.

In Parker, community event manager Brook Spain said planning for the alternative date began early in the year, as the town also gets ready to celebrate Parker's 45th birthday.

"We really thought what a great way to honor our veterans by doing the fireworks on Veterans Day instead of Fourth of July," Spain said.

For local veterans, the rescheduled shows carry special meaning. Brian Gunther, a U.S. Army veteran and member of VFW Post 12230, served as an infantry soldier and deployed to Afghanistan.

"I think for me, it's just very — it's very heartwarming to see how this country has evolved over the last 250 years," Gunther told Melito. "I was a little disappointed with the fireworks. I do love fireworks, so I'm very excited to see that those have been rescheduled."

Gunther said he believes the town made the right call in rescheduling to Veterans Day.

"We only get one day out of the entire year to say it's Veterans Day, so... I think the town made a really wise decision to reschedule them for Veterans Day," Gunther said.

Gunther, whose VFW post started on March 17, 2024, said the group is still establishing itself in Castle Rock.

"We didn't have a a place here. I still feel like we are learning our place here in Castle Rock," Gunther detailed. "People are starting to realize that there's a VFW here, that there's a community for veterans here, that we're here to help veterans and to make sure that they feel heard."

Gunther pointed to a future veterans gathering space called Heroes Hall as an important need in the community.

"There's no space for any veteran organization in this town to meet and feel that camaraderie that we had once before in the military, so we're all just kind of out there, hanging in the wind, trying to figure out where we can go, and that's where Heroes Hall comes into play because that will create the space that we all need," Gunther said.

David Seal, a member of VFW Post 4266 in Parker, served during the Vietnam era.

"It was a privilege and an honor to serve my country. I went in in 1967, and when it was not real fashionable to do so," Seal shared.

He is in full support of the fireworks having been canceled initially.

"The fireworks were postponed for the right reasons, of course, with the fire bans," Seal said.

Seal said the welcome home for his generation of veterans was difficult.

"We received no recognition, and it wasn't that we expected it. The reception home was was pretty nasty," Seal explained. "We sort of told ourselves that we were serving our country to protect those freedoms of speech and demonstration and assembly and protest."

Seal said there are about 2,500 veterans who live in Parker and more than 20,000 who live in Douglas County.

BJ Reese, a member of American Legion Post 1187 in Castle Rock, followed his father into service. He too shared his delight for the fireworks being rescheduled to Veterans Day.

"I loved it. I think it's great that they're honoring past, present and future vets," Reese shared with Melito. "In the Vietnam era, when our vets came home, they were spit on and stuff, and so it's really great to see the people support our veterans."

Reese said he hopes the currently under construction Heroes Hall will become a place for veterans to find support.

"The Heroes Hall, hopefully before too long, we'll actually get it up, and it'll just be a great place for all vets to hang out and get support," Reese said. "A lot of us have PTSD, things like that. When the Heroes Hall is built, we'll be able to bring in people to help and support our veterans."

Reese said fireworks can be a challenge for him personally.

"I know myself. I've learned to live with it. You know they're coming. The first couple freak out, and a lot of times I don't make the whole show. We have to go home," Reese said.

"Be supportive of them supporting us, whether you go to it or not or in favor or not. They are supporting us, veterans and celebrating us. So support," Reese explained.

Parker's fireworks will be held Salisbury Regional Park at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Castle Rock's will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, launching from Miller’s Landing off Plum Creek Parkway.