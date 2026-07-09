Built with drought in mind: How one DougCo community stays water-wise as Colorado faces ongoing drought

STERLING RANCH, Colo. — Before the first home was built in Sterling Ranch, officials have been thinking about drought tolerance.

Sterling Ranch requires specific types of appliances in each home that don't waste water, installs water meters on both the inside and outside of each home so residents can track their water usage, and educates residents about what types of plants can be grown, among other measures.

The Douglas County's community's efforts to ensure its residents are water-smart are only becoming more pressing as Colorado continues to manage intense drought conditions.

"Those guidelines and initiatives set out priorities to ensure that we are managing our demand effectively," Jessica Gottschalk, director of community experience and resident support at Sterling Ranch, said.

Gottschalk told Denver7's Douglas County Reporter Tyler Melito this mindset stemmed from the circumstances Sterling Ranch was dealt during its planning.

"Sterling Ranch wasn't built on groundwater, water coming out of the aquifer, like other surrounding areas here in Douglas County," Gottschalk explained. "Sterling Ranch had to go out and find water rights and get enough acre feet of water to be able to build all of the homes in the community before a shovel was even put in the ground."

Sam Johnson was one of the community's first residents, moving to the area from Highlands Ranch when about 150 homes were built.

For Johnson and his family, the community's focus on water conservation was a major draw.

"Being water conscious is really important to my family," Johnson said.

And it shows. Johnson shared he got approval for turf instead of a grass lawn and learned about the best plants for his yard when it comes to water usage.

"It's water efficient, makes me feel good about it, and it's less that I have to maintain overall," Johnson said.

His home is also equipped with technology provided by Sterling Ranch that is game changing.

"We have a Rachio device that controls all of our sprinklers and zones," Johnson detailed. "It makes recommendations, it says, 'Hey, it rained yesterday, do I need to water today?'"

Sterling Ranch continues to look for new ways to help residents reduce their water footprint.

"We're always looking for the next best way to catch the mouse. How do we help find ways for our residents to manage their footprint, especially as it pertains to water," Gottschalk said.

For Gottschalk, it's about educating residents.

"We know how valuable those resources are, and as a result of that, we want to make sure that our homeowners, whether they're Colorado natives or they're moving here from another portion of the country, or even the world, that they understand the water issues that exist here in Colorado, and how important it is to manage those resources effectively," Gottschalk said.

Johnson said drought is a concern, but he feels confident in the community's readiness.

"We're ready to persevere through that from a community standpoint, and are better equipped than I think, some older communities," Johnson said.