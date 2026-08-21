Longmont domestic violence shelter faces closure after nearly 50 years

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Longmont domestic violence shelter is facing the possibility of closing its doors after nearly 50 years of serving Boulder County families.

Safe Shelter of St. Vrain Valley is among more than 200 domestic violence victim service agencies across Colorado struggling as federal funding dries up.

▶️ Denver7's Peter Choi speaks with shelter leaders and community members about the potential closure

Longmont domestic violence shelter facing service cuts

Violence Free Colorado says many programs relied on funds from the federal Victims of Crime Act, which made up half to three-quarters of some agency budgets.

Last year alone, federal funding cuts left a $4.8 million gap statewide.

Safe Shelter Executive Director Nancy Herbert said the shelter serves survivors of domestic violence, elder abuse and human trafficking.

Herbert said government funding reductions hit the organization hard.

"Last year there were government funding freezes, and then there were reductions. I think it was 25% overall for last year," Herbert said.

Rising operating costs have compounded the problem.

"The expenses have risen dramatically, and we've got utility costs up, insurance costs are through the roof right now," Herbert said.

Herbert said the organization is facing a painful contradiction.

"The most challenging part that we have right now is that we have revenues going down as we have a rise in client services and client needs," Herbert said.

Safe Shelter says it needs $295,000 this year to keep its doors open. If that money does not come in, leaders say the shelter could close.

The potential closure is personal for Snow White, a downtown Longmont clothing store owner.

"I'm devastated because it brought up personal memories," White said.

She said the shelter's potential closure carries real consequences for the community.

"I can't put my brain around why this is going to happen,wWhy it's a possibility of happening," White said. "I cannot imagine not having a safe place in this community."

Here's how leaders say you can help Safe Shelter stay open:

- Donate directly on the organization's website.

- Contribute through the shelter's GoFundMe Page.

- Mail a check to Safe Shelter of St. Vrain Valley, Longmont, Colorado.