LAFAYETTE, Colo. — In late October, the city of Lafayette moved 28 truckloads of dirt from a plot of land behind the city's fire station to Coal Creek Cemetery, which the city also owns.

A few weeks later, residents say they found human remains at the fire station site which were from historic Lafayette Cemetery.

Now residents are calling on city leaders to search a dirt pile they say contains human remains disturbed from the historic Lafayette Cemetery — remains they say include members of their own families.

Local historians Frank Acrhuleta and Doug Conarroe say the state archaeologist advised the city against moving the soil before it could be fully examined.

"The state archaeologist recommended to the Lafayette City staff not to remove any dirt from behind the Lafayette Fire Department until they went ahead and sniffed through the entire pile of dirt," Archuleta told Denver7's Tyler Melito. "Basically they went ahead and they did it anyway. They moved it out here without City Council knowing about it, the mayor not knowing about exactly when they moved that dirt and all that."

The residents say their concerns date back years. In 2023, they met with the city at the Lafayette Cemetery grave site to raise the alarm.

"In 2023 met with the city and told them in the Lafayette Cemetery at the grave site that they were digging up remains, and we asked them what they were doing with them, and stopped doing it," explained Conarroe. "It was ignored completely."

Conarroe adding the remains have been scattered far from their original resting place.

"They're hauled two miles as the crow flies, so you know there there remains scattered all over East Boulder County now, and it's shameful," Conarroe detailed.

Archuleta's family has called Lafayette and Boulder County home for generations, making the issue is deeply personal.

"Part of those remains are our family members, and it doesn't seem like the council cares at all," Archuleta said. "I directed the council: What if they were your family members? You would immediately went ahead and had experts come in at the fire department and look through that pile remains."

They also point to new fencing at the site as evidence of a mistake.

"The fences are really, to me, an acknowledgement of the mistake that they made there, if there weren't any remains, if they'd have done their job properly, and raked it," Conarroe said.

Archuleta says there is still an opportunity to correct the situation.

"They can still go through this pile back here, the mistake they made, correct it," said Archuleta. "Find the missing bones that are here, and take them back to the mafia cemetery."

In mid-November, Archuleta and Conarroe along with city leaders and community members unveiled a plaque of Lafayette residents buried at Lafayette Cemetery who had previously had no record of them being buried there.

"We have a plaque with the 200 names that we came up with here last year, and the city recognized itm and basically, we wanted them to bury everything right there on that northeast corner of the cemetery," Archuleta said.

Melito reached out to State Archaeologist Holly Norton as well as the city for comment on the found remains and get answers to two questions.

Why did this happen and what is being done to fix it?

Norton was unavailable to do an interview.

A city spokesperson said no one was available to speak with Denver7 on Wednesday, but did provide a lengthy statement.

You can read the full statement from the city of Lafayette below:

City officials also shared their link to their FAQ page regarding the cemetery. That can be found here.

Taking the next step to protect and respect those whose burials have been disturbed

In September of 2025 staff observed what was determined to be fragments of human bone (which were later assessed by osteological experts and believed to have been originally buried more than 50 years ago) and casket hardware inside the cemetery soils pile. This discovery prompted the November 2025 moratorium on casket burials, and the process of transitioning the Lafayette Cemetery to more limited future operations.

“We cannot change what has occurred over the cemetery's 140-year history and undo the decades of poor cemetery management practices that have led us to this point. From the moment the fragments of bone were identified, our staff, administration and Council have been fully aligned on facing this hard history,” said Melissa Hisel, Community Services Director. “Over this past year we've approached this difficult and often heart-breaking situation with deep respect for our community's ancestors, we've sought guidance from experts, and we've learned along the way. While not every decision was perfect, our actions were guided by a strong commitment to doing the right thing and learning from mistakes of the past.”

Whether it is the history of the Potters Field, families now making new plans for their loved one’s last wishes, or the final disposition of the remains that have been disturbed, finding a path forward for the historic Lafayette Cemetery has demanded thoughtful and reverent work. Often that work is visible, public and requires our entire community. Sometimes that work must be respectful and quiet.

Respectful interment of burial materials and the remaining soils

“We have appreciated the partnership of Norton through what has been an incredibly challenging and emotional process for all involved,” said Megan Davis, Deputy City Manager.

The Office of the State Archaeologist spent several months over the spring and summer of 2026 researching possible approaches to assessing the full soils pile where the bone fragments were originally found.

Throughout the process of addressing the consequences of historic cemetery practices, there have been many touchpoints with our community and subject-matter experts. Consultations were held with graduate students in archaeology and archaeology nonprofits, and Dr. Norton’s research and advisement on addressing the historic soils pile recovery was invaluable in guiding the approach for sorting and relocating the soils pile and protecting the burial materials it contained.

Due to the interest in the Lafayette Cemetery and a sensitivity for protecting any potential bone fragments or artifacts from handling or theft, we have proceeded through this process with discretion and centered in the utmost care for those whose burials have been disturbed.

The process of relocating the soils pile occurred during regular business hours, took approximately one week, and the movement of each section of soil included inspection and observation, aligned with observation practices introduced by the office of the State Archaeologist and with guidance from the city’s cemetery operations professional. Throughout this process, materials potentially associated with historic burials were recovered.

At the conclusion of the soils inspection and relocation process, the site where the soils pile had been stored was dug to below-grade to provide the greatest degree of confidence that the entire cemetery soils pile had been reviewed and relocated. The site was then inspected by our contracted cemetery professional and later by the State Archaeologist.

During her visit to the site after the relocation, the possibility of additional materials emerging after weather events was discussed. Norton offered to visit periodically, in coordination with the city, to support the work of protecting the site.

At that time, all burial materials identified during the relocation were transferred to the Office of the State Archaeologist for evaluation. These were returned to the city, along with the materials found in September of 2025, and respectfully interred at the Lafayette Cemetery in late October. The burial of the remaining soil at Coal Creek Cemetery occurred in an unplotted natural area which will be documented as permanently closed and will not be used for future cemetery expansions.

Providing protection for burial materials now and into the future

The discovery of another bone fragment at the former location of the soils pile is deeply disheartening for all involved in the cemetery process.

It is neither appropriate or legal to search for these burial materials, and this recent incident further reinforces that untoward interest will not afford these former members of our community the respectful rest they deserve. As discretion has not guarded the sanctity of these locations, we will further protect these sites with physical barriers and electronic monitoring to keep the sites from unauthorized and disrespectful exploration.

Any materials – bone fragments or burial artifacts – will continue to be handled with care and respect. We will afford this recovered bone fragment the quiet care and dignity that we have shown for all the materials recovered from the soils pile and returned to us from the state.

“This has been a complex situation, and we have taken a very deliberate approach to addressing the breadth of issues that have emerged in this process”, said Kady Doelling, city manager. “Our focus throughout this past year has remained on the Lafayette families who have been impacted and providing the best possible outcome that respects the past and provides for the future of the Lafayette Cemetery.”

You can read Denver7's previous coverage surrounding Lafayette Cemetery below:

Lafayette city council targets end-of-June decision over ongoing cemetery dispute

Historic Lafayette Cemetery plot holders face tough choices after city outlines plan for future burials

Lafayette limits casket burials at historic cemetery, offers plot owners refunds or transfers