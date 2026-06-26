Boulder County residents speak out on cost of living, transit, climate at Denver7 | Your Voice event

BOULDER, Colo. — From the rising cost of housing to concerns over climate change, residents in Boulder County shared what’s on their minds during Denver7’s Your Voice event at the Boulder County Farmer's Market on Wednesday.

The event gave community members a chance to sit down at the microphone and talk directly to Boulder County Reporter Colin Riley about issues affecting their lives. Topics ranged from broad societal challenges to deeply personal stories about financial stress, transportation, caregiving and the environment.

▶️ WATCH: Boulder County residents share their voice with Denver7's Boulder County Reporter Colin Riley

Boulder residents speak out on cost of living, transit, climate at Denver7 ‘Your Voice’ event

Affordability dominated the conversation. Several attendees said the cost of living in Boulder has pushed many people to their financial limits.

“Living in Boulder is too expensive for us,” Luz Gonzalez, who lives in North Boulder said.

Rey Ciamvell, a student at CU Boulder, said affording food, rent and tuition is a struggle.

“I truly don’t think you can survive off a minimum wage here,” Ciamvell said.

Denver7 Residents were asked to sit down at the Denver7 Your Voice microphone and share their stories and perspectives about Boulder County.

Chloe Weber, the sole caregiver for her son with disabilities, spoke about the potential effects of Medicaid cuts.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking, and it’s slightly terrifying for families like mine,” she said.

Transportation was another theme, with residents voicing worries about potential cuts to RTD services.

“I feel like that’s going to make it more difficult for people to be into public transportation if it becomes less convenient,” Annabelle Gochis, a lifelong Boulder resident and CU student, said.

What is Denver7 | Your Voice? Read about the project here

Gochis, along with other residents, raised concerns about climate change and pollution, urging bolder action to protect natural resources.

“We can’t make advancements on any of [our challenges] if we do not have a planet to live on and resources to sustain us,” she said.

Denver7 Denver7's Colin Riley speaks with visitors of the Boulder Farmer's Market on Wednesday.

Not all feedback was about challenges. Many residents also shared what they love about Boulder County — its beauty, sense of community and the everyday neighbors making a difference.

"I love all the natural stuff, like all the farms and like, local supporting local," 13-year-old Boulder resident Maya Willner said.

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Maya, a middle school student who volunteers at a soup kitchen and participates in community events like Trash the Runway, is originally from New York.

"I still go back and visit, and it's just crazy to see how everybody just kind of walks past each other," she said. "Here, everybody greets each other with a smile and a wave."

If you didn’t get a chance to attend, you can still share your thoughts. Email Denver7's Boulder County Reporter Colin Riley at Colin.Riley@Denver7.com.