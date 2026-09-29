Affidavit reveals new details after ex-Boulder County deputy allegedly opened fire on police cars

BOULDER, Colo. — A former Boulder County deputy allegedly fired more than a dozen shots at the Broomfield police cars and also damaged the sheriff's office building, according to an affidavit obtained by Denver7.

On Monday, the sheriff's office said that Tyler Boyd Reilly was arrested and facing charges after allegedly making threats toward the sheriff's office facilities and deputies.

According to the affidavit, the incident started after Reilly, who previously worked with the sheriff's office and the Boulder County Jail, called the jail's master control around midnight on Sept. 28. He requested to speak to a supervisor, and one of the sergeants, who has known Reilly for years, attempted to speak to him, but Reilly hung up. The sergeant then texted him, and Reilly responded with several text messages, including, "You are a b****. Really after 14 years," and "You better be scared. I'll look for you now."

Reilly, 40, also allegedly previously texted a deputy earlier this month saying that he was going to commit suicide by cop.

The sheriff's office said that Reilly resigned on May 25, 2024, in lieu of termination for cause. In the affidavit, officials said that his employment ended when "he failed to complete field training to be a patrol deputy."

Watch in the video below: Boulder County officials provide update following arrest of former deputy

News conference: Boulder County officials provide update on former deputy shooting

Around 12:40 a.m. and 1 a.m. Monday, the Boulder County dispatch also received calls from Reilly, where he allegedly said there would be an emergency at the Boulder County Sheriff's Office or Boulder County Jail. Deputies were assigned to both locations in case he showed up.

The sheriff’s office worked to find Reilly and a used Flock to find that his vehicle was driving northbound on State Highway 287 from Dillon Road at around 12:37 a.m., according to the affidavit.

Around 1:06 a.m., a sheriff's sergeant and deputy were inside the headquarters when they heard a banging noise from the front side of the building. They saw Reilly armed with an AR-15-style rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest.

According to the affidavit, a deputy was driving his patrol vehicle to the front and Reilly was on his knees with his hands up. Deputies began to take him into custody, but he resisted, according to the affidavit.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

"During the struggle, Tyler made numerous comments about wanting to kill the deputies, and about wanting the deputies to kill him," the affidavit reads.

He was eventually taken into custody and taken to the Boulder Community Hospital, where he continued to make violent statements and threatened to kill them. He also told deputies that he fired shots in the Broomfield Police Department.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

Officers from the department searched the property and found 18 shell casings and six police vehicles struck by bullets.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video shows Reilly "stumbling around, and he appeared to be yelling," before firing multiple shots at the cars.

"It's certainly frightening — disheartening, that someone would, especially a former employee, use that level of violence towards the organization that formerly employed him," Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson told reporters during the news conference on Monday. "It's certainly concerning to me, but I'm not aware of any prior or similar acts involving the Broomfield Police Department or the Boulder County Sheriff's Office."

Johnson added he appreciated the work deputies did earlier today to make sure no one was injured in this incident.

"Making sure that our people are safe is a priority, and they shouldn't have to come to work, whether they're a 911 dispatcher or a jail deputy or a patrol deputy, believing that someone they used to work with was out to harm them," Johnson said.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office Tyler Reilly alleged fired at multiple Broomfield police cars before he was taken into custody outside the Boulder County Sheriff's Office Headquarters.

Anyone with information about this incident that could help the Boulder County Sheriff's Office is asked to email tips at bcsotips@bouldercounty.gov.

As of Monday afternoon, Reilly’s full list of charges include the following:

Boulder County Sheriff's Office incident charges:



Attempted First‑Degree Burglary (F4)

Felony Menacing with a Deadly Weapon (F5)

Attempted First‑Degree Criminal Trespass (F6)

Criminal Mischief, Damage Between $2,000 and $5,000 (F6)

Prohibited Use of Weapons (M1)

Resisting a Peace Officer (M2)

Reckless Endangerment (M2)

Obstructing Governmental Operations (M2)

Broomfield Police Department incident charges:



Criminal Mischief, Damage Between $100,000 and $1,000,000 (F3)

Prohibited Use of Weapons (M1)

Reckless Endangerment (M2)

Obstructing Governmental Operations (M2)

Second‑Degree Criminal Trespass (Petty Offense)

Charge stemming from incident at the Boulder County Jail, after he was taken into custody:

