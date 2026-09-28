Former Boulder County deputy makes threats and shoots on law enforcement properties

BOULDER, Colo. — A former Boulder County deputy was taken into custody early Monday morning after he allegedly made threats toward sheriff’s office facilities and fired gunshots on law enforcement properties.

The sheriff’s office says its dispatch center received a call around 12:02 a.m. from Tyler Boyd Reilly who reported having anxiety. He then called back at 12:08 a.m. and his call was being transferred to the Westminster Police Department, the jurisdiction he was calling from. As his call was being transferred, officials say Reilly made threats toward Boulder County Sheriff’s Office facilities including the department’s headquarters and the county jail.

Reilly, 40, is a former deputy with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office who worked in the jail and patrol divisions. “He resigned on May 25, 2024 in lieu of termination for cause,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office worked to find Reilly and a database found that his vehicle was driving northbound on State Highway 287 from Dillon Road.

Deputies staged outside the sheriff’s office headquarters, the jail and communication campuses, where staff was inside, due to the threats to prepare for Reilly to possible arrive.

A sheriff’s office sergeant saw Reilly armed with an AR-15-style rifle at the front door of the headquarters. He fired multiple rounds at the building’s entrance area.

Deputies took Reilly into custody outside the entryway.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators later learned that the former deputy went to the Broomfield Police Department and fired rounds at multiple patrol vehicles.

No one was hurt in either shooting. Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

It's unclear at this time what charges Reilly could face.

The sheriff’s office lobby was closed Monday morning. Anyone needing to contact the department’s civil section was asked to call 303-441-3608 or email sheriffcivil@boundercounty.gov. Those with records-related needs can call 303-441-3600.