AURORA, Colo. — Aurora community members are demanding action — not just words — as the city moves forward with forming a Downtown Development Authority to revitalize East Colfax.

The city is moving forward with nine nominees who will make up the Downtown Development Authority board after city council casts their official vote later this month.

The DDA will oversee revitalization and economic development along East Colfax in Aurora. The push to form the board came about after many Aurora residents shared how much East Colfax needed a revival. The city said the DDA only takes in tax increment and does not bring in revenue from new taxes.

▶️ WATCH: Community members tell Denver7's Arapahoe County and Aurora reporter Adria Iraheta they want the DDA to invest in existing community members

'These spaces deserve beauty': Aurora community fights to shape East Colfax revitalization

At the intersection of Colfax and Dallas on Thursday, a coalition of business owners, nonprofits and community members voiced a unified message: any development plan must benefit the people already living and working there.

At the end of 2024, the northwest Aurora community lost its Walgreens and Walmart stores — two lifelines for those without vehicles, according to community advocates. The growing number of boarded-up businesses is a concern residents want to see addressed, along with things like food insecurity and more affordable housing.

Jason Romero, co-founder of Ollin Cafetzin on East Colfax, said his coffee shop is more than a place to grab a drink — it’s a third space and community hub.

"Really the idea of our space is to provide a place where folks feel safe, people feel respected," Romero said.

Ollin Cafetzin’s mission to build community on East Colfax comes at a cost.

"I work a full-time job and a part-time job. My wife, who's the owner, also works a full-time job," Romero said. "We're doing everything that we can to make ends meet, and we are, but it's difficult, right?"

Caitlin Matthews, executive director at Food Justice Northwest Aurora, said the DDA has the potential to reflect what the community truly needs.

"A DDA doesn't have to be just one thing, and we want to make sure that the DDA for this Colfax corridor is representative of the community," Matthews said.

Denver7 has been hearing these worries for some time.

“I think the deep concern from the neighborhood is we want to ensure that we can keep the character of the neighborhood, the working class roots, the diversity, all the things that make northwest Aurora really cool,” homeowner Joe Fox told Denver7 more than a year ago.

For Romero and his neighbors, the goal is straightforward: improve the community without erasing it.

"We recognize that these communities are beautiful, and these spaces deserve beauty as well," Romero said. "It doesn't mean that people who are here need to be pushed out."

Matthews echoed that sentiment.

"What we're really calling for is that the city and the Downtown Development Authority, through this plan, invest in the people who are already here," Matthews said.