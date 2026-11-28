AURORA, Colo. — The holiday rush is on, and for the small businesses at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, the next few weeks are pivotal.

The holiday brings in around 40% of the year's earnings for some of the 50-plus independently owned businesses.

Krista Sohmer, owner of Poppy & Pine Flower Company, is one of those owners getting ready. She says the next few weeks aren't just busy — they're big business.

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"We started preparing back in August, so we started ordering a lot of inventory at that time," Sohmer said.

Right now, her shop is stocked with festive items for the season, and she's excited for what's ahead.

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General Manager Meg Hott said Stanley Marketplace is going all-out this year for Small Business Saturday with Santa, carolers and scavenger hunts.

"We thought to ourselves, with so many people shopping online this year, we really wanted to give people a reason to step away from their screens and make a holiday shopping experience an experience again," Hott said.

Foot traffic at the Aurora hot spot jumped 23% last December, and businesses are hoping for a repeat. But the impact goes well beyond the cash register.

"When people shop here, you're supporting our tenants' livelihood, their employees, and the communities that they've built here," Hott said.

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For Sohmer, that community is what makes the place special.

"There's a big community here. Being part of the marketplace, it's like a big family," Sohmer said.

And as the holiday shopping season gets underway, she's looking forward to more than just sales.

"I think what I'm looking forward to most during this season is just seeing people come in and be happy," Sohmer said.

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