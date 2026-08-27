Sable Altura Fire Rescue adds Watkins substation to battle fast-moving grass fires on eastern plains

WATKINS, Colo. — A new fire substation in Watkins is helping Sable Altura Fire Rescue expand its reach across the eastern plains — while also creating job training opportunities for people transitioning out of homelessness.

The small fire department in unincorporated Arapahoe County is adding the substation at Sage Ridge, a state-run transitional housing and recovery community in Watkins.

"It definitely decreases our response time to this area," Sable Altura Station Chief Scott Smith said.

Learn more about the expanded fire protection in the video player

The new substation will hold the fire department's brush trucks, which also deploy to assist with wildfire coverage across the state and nation.

Most recently, Sable Altura's wildland crews spent weeks fighting the Gold Mountain Fire in Ouray.

Nick Ophaug, Sable Altura Fire Rescue's wildland captain, said the corridor around Watkins is particularly dangerous.

"Very prone to wildfire, fast-moving grass fires," Ophaug said. "The goal is to have apparatus out here for wildland response, and then also having closer response with EMS and support here on the campus for Sage Ridge."

The Colorado Department of Local Affairs is partnering with Sable Altura to expand the substation's mission beyond emergency response. Soon, Sage Ridge residents will have the opportunity to participate in basic EMS training.

"This partnership is unique to this particular facility," said Evan Caster, deputy director of the Department of Housing Division at the Department of Local Affairs.

Caster said the program could open new doors for residents.

"We see a lot of potential pathways and job pipelines for residents to help build recovery in their own lives," Caster said.

Station Captain Scott Smith said residents will learn hands-on skills from working firefighters and EMS professionals.

"They're going to be able to come out and get some medical and potentially some beginning or some entry level fire training," Smith said.

For Smith, the substation represents something bigger than emergency services.

"It's just an example, another example of how we don't just serve the community; we are part of the community," Smith said.

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