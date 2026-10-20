Overland High School Trailblazers work to build culture and camaraderie despite 17-game losing streak

AURORA, Colo. — Overland High School's new head football coach is on a mission to change the culture of a team that has lost 17 straight games — and he has the players to help him do it.

Coach Timothy Wright, in his first year leading the Trailblazers, said the lessons he teaches at practice are about more than football.

"Everything that you see at practice," Wright said, “it carries over to life."

For Wright, building a winning program starts with the right values.

"The mindset, the dedication, and the fortitude," Wright said.

Senior Gavin Bauer has already felt the difference under Wright's leadership.

"It's different. He's definitely like running things a lot different than last year," Bauer said.

Wright said the work of changing a culture is not easy, but it is happening.

“It's been challenging, but we're doing it, and the seniors are a big help in doing so," Wright said.

Bauer is one of those seniors, stepping up to lead by example and help newer players find their footing as one of the team’s captains.

"This year I have to like take up a whole new level and try and help, like people who are new," Bauer said.

His vision for the team is one of shared strength.

"Keep building on that, so we can like all be strong together," Bauer said, “as long as everyone plays as the best they can.”

That team-first mentality was on full display during a recent game against Highlands Ranch, when the Trailblazers set the scoreboard aside to help a Highlands Ranch player with Down syndrome find the end zone. Freshman Amare Rogers said the moment reflected the team's growing bond.

"It's good to work as a team," Rogers said.

The Trailblazers rallied together to make the moment happen.

"They were just saying just run it," Rogers said.

The play led Rogers to have a standout moment of his own. Teammates pushed the 80-lb freshman to play without fear.

"One of my teammates were being saying, don't be scared, and just do it," Rogers said.

Those words pushed Rogers to rise to the occasion and score his first game touchdown.

"I ran. I was a running back, and my quarterback gave me the ball, and I ran through the blockers," Rogers said.

For Rogers, the night left a mark.

"It was a good moment," Rogers said.

Wright said the game against Highlands Ranch captured exactly what he has been building.

"It was just all one moment that made a special moment for two students, and everybody embraced that," Wright said.

Rogers has big dreams for the rest of his high school football career.

“Playing and winning a lot of games," Rogers said.

Bauer is also looking ahead, with a specific milestone in his sights.

"I hope everyone can definitely like work the hardest they can, the best they can, and, you know, definitely looking forward to getting hopefully one win [this season],” Bauer said.

Wright said the foundation they are building now will pay off going forward — both on and off the field.

"With camaraderie, you build a lot of support and belief within inside yourself and what you're striving for, moving forward and in the future," Wright said.

And whatever lies ahead, the Trailblazers are not stopping.

"We're just going to keep the ship moving forward," Wright said.

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