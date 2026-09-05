Greenwood Village restaurant showing power of community helping Nepal flood victims

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. - As thousands of people are still missing from the devastating flooding in Nepal, the flood's impact is felt in Colorado.

"The debris traveled over 50 kilometers, over 50 kilometers before it hit those town, and some of the hydropower project we had read about in our school, it was flattened," shared Rocky Mountain Momo's Prachyut Shrestha.

The videos are still hard to believe.

"I saw one video before I went to bed. I thought was AI," Ashish Baudyal told Denver7's Tyler Melito. "I didn't think much of it, and then like, when I woke up is when it hit, and it was just devastating."

Seeing the devastation of Nepal, a place where Baudyal, Shrestha and Rabee Sharma all still have family living there, was a driving force to try and do something.

"We had donated personally, but then she came up with an idea saying, 'How about we do something with Rocky Mountain Momo?' and I'm like, 'That's awesome idea,'" explained Shrestha.

"We were at the Dragon Boat Festival. It was our first time being there; the news had come in. We were trying to figure out what we could do, what we could do to help," added Sharma. "But the second day of the festival, we raised over $700 just by tips."

Throughout the course of the week, Rocky Mountain Momo has been donating all their revenue from their frozen momo product to Nepal victims.

"Yesterday, you know, one of a Nepali uncle came in, and he said, 'I want to pledge 10 bags of frozen momo,' so that's 500 pieces of frozen momo. 'But I don't have the space in my freezer to take it all with me. However, I would like to pledge all that amount towards the fundraiser,'" Sharma detailed.

In four days, they have raised more than $2,800.

It's that generosity Baudyal says is powerful.

"When you find people that you have connection to and like come from the same place, it just makes it, you know, make brings us together and you help out however you can," Baudyal said.

Shrestha adding every bit goes a long way.

"Any amount. One penny, $1, $10, $100, whatever you want," Shrestha outlined. That's always we're not looking for any minimum or maximum amount."