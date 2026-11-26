AURORA, Colo. — A mass overdose this week claimed the lives of two people at an Aurora apartment complex and sent three others to the hospital.

Aurora police say the culprit was narcotics laced with suspected fentanyl.

The DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division says this is the largest overdose poisoning case in the region since February of 2022 in Commerce City.

A deadly warning from the DEA

Mark Putnam, special agent in charge at the DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division, estimates around 600 overdose deaths happened in the Denver metro last year.

Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Montana and North Dakota are bucking the trend when it comes to overdose deaths, which are trending downward nationwide.

"When you're taking any illicit drug that you've purchased off the street, the best way I would describe it is you're playing Russian roulette with your life," Putnam said.

He explained just how easily things can turn deadly.

"I have this little vial here. It's such a small amount; it can often fit on the head of a of a pencil, and that is enough to be interspersed with any pill or product to be a potential lethal dose," Putnam said.

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Law enforcement efforts

Putnam said the DEA works with federal, state, local, and tribal partners to identify and disrupt traffickers and distributors, focusing on supply rather than end users.

“The challenge is that we can identify these routes, but they're pills. They're small, and so we're trying to find where they where they hide them, where they conceal them, how they move them on the street,” he said.

Recent efforts include “Operation Overdose Intercept”, a joint effort between the DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division and the Denver Police Department. The ten-week initiative removed 133 pounds of fentanyl from Denver’s streets and resulted in 107 arrests.

Putnam told Denver7 it is ready to partner with the Aurora Police Department as the investigation continues.

“DEA has task force officers who are from Aurora PD, and they are engaged in this effort as well,” Putnam said, “so we're collaborating where we need to.”

A crisis that hits home

It's a tragedy that resonates for many Coloradans. Curtis Dowd reached out to Denver7 after learning about the tragedy in Aurora.

"I feel for those people in Aurora," Dowd said. "I know what they're going through.”

His son, Austin Dowd, passed away from an overdose last month.

"We got his toxicology report back yesterday, and he had fentanyl, cocaine, Xanax, and kratom in [his] system," Dowd said.

Dowd said Austin was an avid golfer and a good son.

"My son was happy, would do anything for anybody, but on the inside, he was hurting more than what we could see," he said.

Dowd said it happened almost 14 years after he lost his mom the same way.

“After going through with what my mom went through, I figured my son would see that and not want to partake in any of that, but it is. He did, and it cost him his life,” he said.

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Prevention as part of the solution

Putnam says enforcement is only one part of the solution.

"We have to do education, we have to do awareness, we have to do prevention," Putnam said.

Prevention efforts include Narcan use.

"Even in the incident the other day on Monday, I'm aware that multiple administerings of Narcan took place," Putnam said.

When asked whether there would have been more deaths had those people with Narcan not been there, Putnam said it was certainly possible.

"We could have lost five lives on Monday to taking a substance that is known to kill, and so that risk is not worth the reward," Putnam said.

Raising awareness

Free naloxone kiosks in places like Adams and Arapahoe Counties are designed to save lives during overdose incidents.

Valencia Bautista, Adams County Public Health Nursing Division Director, called the incident tragic and said it reinforces the need for prevention and support services.

“It feels important to know is that anyone in our community, regardless of if they've had a formal training or not, can access and use naloxone to save someone,” Bautista said.

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It's a message Coloradans like Dowd will continue to share.

“Addiction is real, and it's getting worse,” Dowd said. "I don't want nobody to go through what we're having to go through. It's not, not worth it.”