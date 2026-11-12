Regional transit leaders are exploring ways to speed up cross-metro trips for riders traveling one of the busiest corridors in the Denver area.

The Southeast BRT Study is exploring options to improve transit on Speer Boulevard, Leetsdale Drive and Parker Road — a 12-mile corridor connecting downtown Denver to Aurora’s Nine Mile Station.

Denver7's Aurora and Arapahoe County reporter Adria Iraheta tells us more in the video below:

Bridging Denver and Aurora: Could faster buses finally smooth out this busy cross-metro commute?

The Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) is leading the study in partnership with Arapahoe County and other regional transportation agencies.

Nine Mile Station, one of the region’s busiest hubs, gives Aurora commuters like Damien Cooper plenty of routes to choose from.

“The way they have them set up, [it seems] to always be just a five to 10 minute wait before I'm hopping on to the bus,” Cooper said. "Nicest drivers I've met.”

The convenience makes life easier for Cooper, who travels all over the Denver metro for his sales job — though he said some places are harder to get to than others.

“Even today, on my way to work, I left two hours ahead to get to my bus, and now I'm here waiting for the next one before I go,” Cooper said.

With significant growth anticipated along the corridor, the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) is looking for solutions to ease congestion and other safety concerns for riders.

"It's one of the busiest bus routes in the entire region," said Nora Kern, a project manager with DRCOG.

Denver Regional Council of Governments

Kern said the corridor’s 83 D/L route sees between 84,000 and 98,000 riders a month.

“It's one of the busiest bus routes in the entire region, but can be really difficult to ride the bus. It's often unreliable, no stations, no, you know, no benches, places to wait,” Kern said.

Bus rapid transit is one possible solution.

"It's a really important corridor for connecting to light rail, to other bus lines, and kind of other key kind of major destinations," Kern said.

Riders like Cooper think a faster system would make a difference.

"Less people I'm having to deal with, less bus stops I'm having to deal with, less time I'm having to waste for my daily commute," Cooper said. “Being a salesman, time is money, so this is really convenient for me.”

Denver7 Auroran Damien Cooper has used RTD to commute across the Denver metro for more than five years.

The Southeast BRT line would be the latest addition to the growing Denver BRT list, with routes planned for sections of Federal and Colorado boulevards and Colfax Avenue east of I-225. According to DRCOG, no two BRT projects are alike — each designed to address the specific challenges and context of the area.

"That's one option we'll be considering. But at this moment, all options are on the table," Kern said.

Riders can voice their opinions through a survey open through Dec. 31.

An interactive map is also available to pinpoint specific areas of concern or opportunity.

"It might change the specific recommendation. It might change the direction of the study, and it also kind of helps us refine the recommendations to make sure we're best serving the needs of the community who's traveling," Kern said.

The study is expected to identify recommended improvements by early 2028.