Authorities investigating at Glendale apartment complex after murder

GLENDALE, Colo. — Investigators are conducting a search warrant at an apartment complex in Glendale Tuesday in connection with a homicide that happened last month.

The search warrant operation started around 4:30 a.m. at the Esprit Cherry Creek Apartments on on E. Mississippi Avenue near S. Dahlia Street. That's where police say a person was shot and killed on Aug. 31.

The Glendale Police Department, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and federal law enforcement are part of the search. Residents were told to expect a significant law enforcement presence for several hours as investigators work at the crime scene.

Watch our video report below:

Law enforcement investigating at Glendale apartment complex after murder

Residents were told they could move around the area but were asked to stay away from the scene until investigators leave.

Officials did provide specifics on the search or what they were looking for. Authorities also searched at the apartment complex last week.

Police previously identified the victim as a male who was a minor but did not release any other information about him. Details about the shooting incident have been limited.

Multiple people were detained after the shooting, police say. Last week, Glendale police said Robeiker Mejias-Gonzalez, 31, was being held in Florida waiting to be sent back to Colorado on an arrest warrant in Arapahoe County for first-degree murder. He was detained by Mexican immigration authorities on Sept. 17 and they notified the U.S. Marshals Service of the Glendale police warrant.

Mejias-Gonzalez was then returned to the U.S. and taken into custody in Miami, Florida.

Detectives previous asked anyone with video footage in the area between midnight and 5 a.m. on Aug. 31 to submit that to them online.