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At least 1 dead, multiple others detained after shooting in Glendale

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

GLENDALE, Colo. — At least one person is dead and multiple others were detained after a shooting in Glendale early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:05 a.m. on E. Mississippi Avenue near S. Dahlia Street.

Police say at least one person was killed after the shooting. They say multiple people were involved. Police detained multiple people as investigators look into the circumstances of the incident.

Additional details including what led up to the shooting and the victim's identity weren't immediately released. It's also unclear if anyone else was hurt.

Police say there is not an immediate threat to the public, but they asked people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.

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