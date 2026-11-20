AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Water held its first-ever State of Water meeting Thursday night to answer residents' questions about the ongoing drought.

The meeting covered topics ranging from advanced meter technology to conservation tips, as residents look for answers amid Colorado's historic drought.

"We came out today because we're concerned about the water issues in Aurora – not only conserving, but how much we're going to have to do in the spring, how much water we're going to have to water and use?" Yvonne Gilstrap said.

Gilstrap isn't the only one with these concerns, and Aurora Water was there to address them.

Aurora Water General Manager Marshall Brown dove into the latest statistics and projections during the State of Water address.

The picture is not encouraging. Brown said reservoir levels are far below where they should be, and they're not expected to recover soon.

"Reservoir levels as of yesterday were at 38 percent full, which is not good at all. They will likely not come up. In fact, they'll probably go down for a few more months," Brown said.

Brown said it would take multiple major snow events this season to get out of the current situation. Forecasts instead predict an average snow year — simply not enough to bring Aurora Water out of the deficit.

"That means that the stage one drought restrictions that are currently in place will have to stay in place throughout another year, which won't be ideal for any of us," Brown said.

If that's the case, current watering restrictions and drought surcharges will continue.

Brown added that landscapes use about half of the community’s water supply, with much of that use going to Kentucky bluegrass.

Aurora is offering rebates to help more homeowners convert their yards into more drought-friendly landscapes.

"I'm hardly ready to give up, but it's certainly something to investigate because, you know, if it's going to be five to eight years, that's a long time to let your yard kind of dwindle, and certainly zero escape might be the answer," Gilstrap said.

Aurora Water also addressed concerns over the future of data centers and how water usage will factor into development.

“Data centers, if they come to Aurora, will use very little water, and it's for an initial fill. After an initial fill of their system, they won't use water for their cooling processes,” Brown explained.

Now that the latest projections are in, Aurorans want long-term solutions.

"There needs to be drastic change. The way we're doing things, hoping and praying, dancing for rain, cutting back in lean times and hoping for better times, is not going to cut it," Gregory Majersky said.