Aurora Rides gives older adults free on-demand transit and a new sense of freedom

AURORA, Colo. — Older adults in parts of Aurora are finding new independence through a free, on-demand microtransit service called Aurora Rides.

The city launched the grant-funded pilot program earlier this year in partnership with the Regional Transportation District. On weekdays, residents within the service boundaries can request rides through a phone call or a mobile app at no charge.

Driver Adai Rodriguez sees the impact every day behind the wheel.

"The mornings always are for doctor appointments, and then they they do groceries," Rodriguez said. "The ladies go to the salons, and when I go to to pick them up to go back home, they [tell] me, 'Look, my nails; look, my hair!' and that's amazing."

Denver7 Adai Rodriguez has been driving for Aurora Rides since the pilot program launched at the beginning of the year.

Curtis and Peggy Chong are among the riders who rely on the service regularly.

"We've taken it to appointments, for doctors, shopping," Peggy said.

Peggy is president of the National Federation of the Blind's Aurora chapter and said the service has opened doors for many of its members.

"It makes that a lot more comfortable for, especially seniors, who are just finding out they shouldn't be driving, especially in our case, losing vision," Peggy said. "This app happens to be very friendly when it comes to using the screen reader on your iPhone."

Denver7 Curtis Chong uses the Aurora Rides app using the accessibility feature on his iPhone.

Carl Harline with the city's Public Works Department said the program has exceeded expectations.

"The service has actually grown and doubled in popularity and usage over this entire year," Harline said.

The service has not been without challenges. Some users found that tight appointment windows could be difficult to meet.

"What some people have found is that sometimes, if you have a tight appointment, you're going to miss it if you're not careful and you have to use other alternatives," Curtis said.

That concern prompted city leaders to act. As of this week, users can now prebook their rides.

"If we keep using it, we can keep coming up with ways to make the service work better," Curtis said. "And the city listens."

Aurora Rides website

Harline said the city is still exploring ways to grow the program.

"Nothing's off the table as far as like providing more vehicles, more hours, more things like that," Harline said.

Rodriguez said the connection with riders is what keeps the job meaningful.

"That's the reason I love driving this area," Rodriguez said. "[The riders] give me love, and I give love back."