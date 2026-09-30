AURORA, Colo. — Jerome Curry has been fixing cars at J&M Auto Detail for 15 years on Colfax Avenue — brakes, oil changes, engine swaps, transmission swaps. He loves his customers and his community. But the break-ins keep coming.

"They steal your tools, break into the cars, break the windows, slash the tires," Curry said.

A new Aurora city ordinance aims to bring some relief for business owners like Curry. The Socioeconomic Impact — or SEI — permit will require new high-risk businesses, such as pawn shops and liquor stores, to open at least 2,000 feet away from a similar existing business.

Denver7's Aurora and Arapahoe County reporter Adria Iraheta has more on the ordinance in the video below:

Aurora ordinance targets concentration of high-risk businesses in lower-income neighborhoods

City and community leaders say too many of these businesses concentrated in lower-income neighborhoods can increase crime and hurt health and economic outcomes.

Aurora currently has 86 liquor stores and 60 vape or smoke shops, 14 pawn shops and 140 convenience stores that sell alcohol or tobacco.

Convenience stores that accept SNAP benefits are exempt from the new spacing requirement.

The ordinance passed during Monday night's Aurora City Council meeting on an 8-2 vote.

State Representative-elect Sarah Woodson, who represents House District 42, supports the measure.

"When people think about coming into our communities, they will know that there are buffers in place to make sure that there's not a saturation with these businesses," Woodson said.

City of Aurora

Council member Curtis Gardner was among those who voted against it, raising concerns about the message it sends to businesses.

"We cannot pick and choose which businesses we don't want in our city. We continue to signal to businesses that they aren't welcome here," Gardner said.

Curry believes the ordinance is a step in the right direction when it comes to curbing the costly break-ins he keeps experiencing.

"I think if you can limit the people just on the street from getting, you know, quick cash and stuff like that, they might find another way to make earnest living," Curry said.

For Curry, the goal is simple — keep doing what he loves on Colfax.

"I've been here for a minute, so I'm doing something hopefully good for the, you know, for the community," Curry said.