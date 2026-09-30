Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
39  WX Alerts
NewsLocalIn Your CommunityAurora | Arapahoe County

Actions

Aurora ordinance targets concentration of high-risk businesses in lower-income neighborhoods

City leaders say too many pawn shops and liquor stores in one area can increase crime and hurt health and economic outcomes for residents.
Pasted Graphic 21.png
Denver7
A single stretch of East Colfax between Dayton and Emporia packs a punch — with three pawn shops and a smoke shop clustered together.
Pasted Graphic 21.png
p-aurora-socioeconomic-permit_092926AJA_OTT.mp4
Aurora ordinance targets concentration of high-risk businesses in lower-income neighborhoods
Posted

AURORA, Colo. — Jerome Curry has been fixing cars at J&M Auto Detail for 15 years on Colfax Avenue — brakes, oil changes, engine swaps, transmission swaps. He loves his customers and his community. But the break-ins keep coming.

"They steal your tools, break into the cars, break the windows, slash the tires," Curry said.

A new Aurora city ordinance aims to bring some relief for business owners like Curry. The Socioeconomic Impact — or SEI — permit will require new high-risk businesses, such as pawn shops and liquor stores, to open at least 2,000 feet away from a similar existing business.

Denver7's Aurora and Arapahoe County reporter Adria Iraheta has more on the ordinance in the video below:

Aurora ordinance targets concentration of high-risk businesses in lower-income neighborhoods

City and community leaders say too many of these businesses concentrated in lower-income neighborhoods can increase crime and hurt health and economic outcomes.

Aurora currently has 86 liquor stores and 60 vape or smoke shops, 14 pawn shops and 140 convenience stores that sell alcohol or tobacco.

Convenience stores that accept SNAP benefits are exempt from the new spacing requirement.

The ordinance passed during Monday night's Aurora City Council meeting on an 8-2 vote.

State Representative-elect Sarah Woodson, who represents House District 42, supports the measure.

"When people think about coming into our communities, they will know that there are buffers in place to make sure that there's not a saturation with these businesses," Woodson said.

Aurora ordinance targets concentration of high-risk businesses in lower-income neighborhoods.png

Council member Curtis Gardner was among those who voted against it, raising concerns about the message it sends to businesses.

"We cannot pick and choose which businesses we don't want in our city. We continue to signal to businesses that they aren't welcome here," Gardner said.

Curry believes the ordinance is a step in the right direction when it comes to curbing the costly break-ins he keeps experiencing.

"I think if you can limit the people just on the street from getting, you know, quick cash and stuff like that, they might find another way to make earnest living," Curry said.

For Curry, the goal is simple — keep doing what he loves on Colfax.

"I've been here for a minute, so I'm doing something hopefully good for the, you know, for the community," Curry said.

ADRIA AURORA ARAP.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Adria Iraheta
Denver7’s Adria Iraheta shares stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on Arapahoe County and Aurora. If you’d like to get in touch with Adria, fill out the form below to send her an email.

adria iraheta contact thumb.png

Connect with Adria in Aurora and Arapahoe County
Reach out to Denver7's Adria Iraheta about a story, topic or issue you want her to look into in Aurora or Arapahoe County. Let us know with the contact form below.
adria 480x360.png

Connect with Adria, Denver7's dedicated Aurora & Arapahoe County reporter
ask lisa.png

Denver7 | Weather

What do you want to know about Colorado weather? Ask Lisa Hidalgo