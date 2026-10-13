Aurora community members stage sit-in at city council, demanding Police Chief Todd Chamberlain's firing

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora City Council chambers were packed Monday night as community members staged a sit-in, demanding the termination of Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain.

Demonstrators said Chamberlain was hired with little public input at a time when community trust was severely damaged. They cited police brutality cases under his watch and a lack of transparency and accountability — including the fatal shooting of Rajon Belt Stubblefield.

Protesters are calling for a meeting with City Manager Jason Batchelor, Mayor Pro Tem Alison Coombs, and Council Member Rob Andrews, who serves as Public Safety Committee Chair.

"We are expecting to get a termination date and a termination strategy from Jason Batchelor tonight. And if we don't get that, then we plan to stay here at the chambers until we do," community activist MiDian Shofner said.

Shofner said the group is willing to stay — even if it leads to arrests.

"When the community isn't heard, the voice of the unheard is protest," Shofner said. "We are ready to sit in until we get a response that is necessary.”

Denver7 reached out to Mayor Pro Tem Alison Coombs and Council Member Rob Andrews ahead of Monday night’s council meeting.

“We have reached out to all concerned parties and are actively working to schedule a meeting at the earliest opportunity. We recognize and respect the importance of ensuring that every voice is heard, and we welcome the opportunity for open, honest, and constructive dialogue. We remain committed to transparency, meaningful community engagement, and fostering an environment where residents feel comfortable expressing their perspectives, feedback, and concerns. We believe that listening to one another is essential to building trust and finding solutions that move our community forward. Mayor Pro Tem Alison Coombs and Council Member Rob Andrews

Denver7 also reached out to City Manager Batchelor for comment.

“I welcome discussions with all community members on city issues and look forward to having a meaningful dialogue,” Batchelor told Denver7.

This is a developing story and will be updated once we find out more.

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