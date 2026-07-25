Arapahoe County Fair vendors, staff share how they're beating the heat amid triple-digit temps

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — At the Arapahoe County Fair, vendors and staff are doing what they can to stay safe through a long, hot weekend — and they want fairgoers to do the same.

▶️ Denver7's Arapahoe County Reporter Adria Iraheta spoke with vendors ahead of a hot weekend at the fair

Beating the heat at the Arapahoe County Fair

Dizziness, cramping, heavy sweating and a rapid heartbeat are signs of heat-related illness to watch for this weekend if you plan on spending extended time outdoors.

With triple-digit temperatures expected, health officials warn that dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are serious risks.

Marion Thompson, a game operator at the fair, said the shade at his booth doubles as a selling point.

"I tell people to drink a lot of water when they come by and make sure like, hey, come in the shade and play the game," Thompson said.

His personal strategy for getting through the day is simple.

"I stay in the shades, drink a lot of water, say my prayers," Thompson said.

On the other side of the fairgrounds, Mirasol Black is running the Taste of Lumpia food truck, serving Filipino food including lumpia, pancit and pork barbecue. Working next to a fryer that pushes temperatures inside the truck to between 100 and 105 degrees makes the job especially grueling.

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"Triple digits. It's gonna be a lot," Black said.

A popsicle handed to her during a break offered a welcome cool-down.

"Oh, hydrate. Lots of water. Water, water. Oh, I just got handed. I didn't say tangerine, but yeah, this is the popsicle. So that'll help you cool off a little. Yes, popsicle," Black said.

Arapahoe County Open Spaces Director Gini Pingeno said the fair is taking the heat seriously and wants attendees to do the same.

"We're very invested in people being cognizant of how hot they're getting and making sure that they're doing things they need to do to cool down and continue to enjoy the wonderful things the fair has to offer," Pingeno said.

The fair is handing out cooling towels to the first 1,200 guests each day. For those who miss the giveaway, misting stations, water slides and indoor exhibits are also available.

"We really do encourage people to spend some time outside and then go inside and cool off," Pingeno said.

Despite the heat, both Thompson and Black say the long days are worth it.

"You know, that heat really do wonders for us because it brings people, a lot of people in and in the shade, and they want to play," Thompson said.

Black agreed, saying the smiles on customers' faces make it all worthwhile.

"It was worth it... Yes, worth the heat," Black said.

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