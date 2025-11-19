In hopes of changing driver behaviors, Aurora Police Department starts photo speed enforcement program

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is launching a photo speed enforcement program, the department announced on Tuesday.

The department's Traffic Section will deploy two mobile speed cameras on Tuesday — one at S. Dunkirk and Florida Place, and another at S. Sable Boulevard and Oregon Drive. The citation period will begin on Dec. 17, following a warning period lasting a few weeks.

Those two cameras will be moved periodically based on traffic safety risks, traffic data and public feedback, APD said.

Currently, fines are capped as $40 per citation, but rise to $80 in school zones. Drivers who are cited for driving more than 25 mph over the speed limit will also receive a summons.

APD said these fines will cover the cost of the program, and any extra will be used for neighborhood "traffic-calming" projects elsewhere in the city.

Residents can submit input on where they want these cameras placed. To do so, visit Aurora's website here and scroll to the bottom. APD said these photo speed enforcement cameras are only permitted in residential areas where the speed limit is 35 mph or slower, school zones, streets that border municipal parks and work zones.

“We know speed is a major contributing factor in the fatal and serious injury crashes the Aurora Police Department investigates,” said Lt. Chris Amsler, commander of the APD's Traffic Section. “Studies show there is a direct correlation between receiving a speeding ticket and a motorist changing future driving behaviors, and we expect the photo enforcement program will result in safer driving habits, especially near schools, around parks and in our densely populated residential neighborhoods.”

Lt. Chris Amsler, commander of the APD's Traffic Section, explains the department's new photo speed enforcement program.

Resident Luiza Opera, who owns a business near one of the intersections, said she does not believe the cameras will be enough.

"This is the problem that we have every day," she said. "It's not going to keep those kids safe... I believe speed bumps will be one of the solutions, if not stop lights."

In 2024, Aurora saw 7,561 crashes, which caused the deaths of 50 people. So far in 2025, the city has recorded more than 6,200 crashes and 47 fatalities. Of those 47, about half were caused by speeding, Amsler said.

"I just want (drivers) to know the importance of slowing down — that speeding does cause crashes in our city and that it's important that they slow down," he told Denver7.