Improvements at Red Rocks Amphitheater wrap up just in time for 2024 season

MORRISON, Colo. — Spring is here and that means a new season at Red Rocks Amphitheater is nearly underway.

The iconic venue opens its gates for the first concert of 2024 on Saturday, and crews are wrapping the improvement projects they’ve been working on throughout the offseason.

The improvements will make for a smoother experience for the 1.5 million visitors expected to visit Red Rocks this year. Officials said they mainly focused on accessibility, with more approachable slopes and curves for folks with mobility devices.

“I think the improvements that are done this offseason really helped to just provide better access for people. There's some aesthetics that got improved as well, but really just helps people getting in and out when they come to the venue, especially folks with maybe some mobility disabilities,” said Tad Bowman, venue director for Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Road and stormwater improvements were also made, including work on Trading Post Road.

Access between Trading Post Road and the Lower South parking lots will now be more convenient with the addition of a new staircase to connect them.

Crews wrapped up phase one of visitor center improvements, including remodeled bathrooms in the north end, a new family restroom and a revamped kitchen to serve the soon-to-be-completed Ship Rock Grille, which will reopen in late May with a brand new look.

Boogie T kicks off the season on March 30 – and then, it’s a quick turnaround for crews as they get the venue ready for Easter sunrise service.

