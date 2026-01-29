Imagine sending a personal card to someone you've never met

The sun is going down over the University of Denver campus.

Olivia Tate’s day should be slowing down like the rush hour traffic outside the commons building. But she’s in charge of a group tonight who will create a bond with kids they’ve never met.

"Welcome to the second meeting of the quarter, it's great to have everyone back," Olivia says to the group.

Mike Castellucci

The club at DU is called Letters of Love. They make cards for kids in hospitals. It has chapters all over the country, but it started at Olivia’s high school in Minnesota.

"I’ve found my friends and my people here, and even though we’re in our 20’s, we are people who want to give back to the community and do something that’s bigger than ourselves," Olivia said.

College students get pulled in a lot of directions. They say it's rewarding but tiring sometimes. Courtney, Gabby, and everyone here tonight already know what is important to them.

"I think a lot about the kids and what they’re going through, and I can’t imagine. I want to be as optimistic with these cards as I can," she said.

Imagine getting a card from someone you’ve never met. Imagine sending a card to someone you’ve never met, knowing that it may be just the medicine they need in that moment.

Mike Castellucci

"It’s hard to find your place in whatever this journey will be, and to know people still step out of their comfort zones and volunteer or do something for someone else. It really means this generation does care," Olivia said.

They sit and create cards every other week during the quarter.

"Sometimes parents will send pictures of their kids opening the cards, and all you can see is their smile. It's really moving to see what a difference just getting a card with a drawing and a message inside does," Olivia said.

The meeting tonight ended with a table full of handmade cards.

All with the universal message of love, compassion, said 100 different ways.

Letters of Love provide hope to kids in the hospital