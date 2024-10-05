'I'm at peace:' Denver father forgives teen who shot and paralyzed him

DENVER — In 2023, Angelo Duran was shot and paralyzed by a teen outside Rocky Mountain Prep. A year later, he finally faced the shooter in court and forgave him.

"I've been thinking about it for the past year," said Duran. "I have nothing but forgiveness for him."

The shooting happened in October 2023, when Duran was picking up his 9-year-old son at school. Duran noticed a 15-year-old boy chasing another child with a gun. After confronting the teen, Duran chased him into a Pizza Hut parking lot. He asked the boy to hand over the gun but was shot instead.

Duran suffered injuries to his bladder, spleen, lung and spine.

Thursday morning, Duran was in attendance at the Lindsey Flanigan Courthouse to face the shooter. In court, Duran asked the judge for leniency toward the teen. The shooter was sentenced to five years in the Division of Youth Services.

“I wanted it to be a story of forgiveness and peace," said Duran.

Although he's unable to use his legs, Duran said he always planned to forgive the young shooter. Duran said the experience was even more emotional after he met the shooter's family.

"I put myself in his shoes and his family's shoes," said Duran. "They're feeling like they've lost their son or their brother.”

Duran exchanged phone numbers with the teen's mother and invited the family to his church.

Now, without the use of his legs, Duran is adjusting to life in a wheelchair. He still works at the University Hills Farmer's Market, selling food and Aguas Frescas every Saturday. However, he's had to hire extra help, and his duties have been reduced.

"It was a humbling experience," said Duran.

The Denver father praised his fellow vendors and the market's supervisor. While in the hospital, his co-workers often visited him, leaving him gift bags and asking him to return soon.

If you want to help Duran with his medical bills, you can donate to his GoFundMe page.