If you hear sirens in Aurora today, it's just a test

DENVER — If you hear emergency outdoor sirens in Aurora on Tuesday, the city wants you to know it’s just a test.

Aurora’s Office of Emergency Management will test more than 50 sirens at 11:30 a.m.

According to a release, residents will hear the 3-minute siren but there will not be a voice heard during the test.

Aurora conducts tests two times a year with the second coming in November. The city says it conducts silent testing weekly.

Outside of testing, Aurora’s sirens are sounded during emergency situations including tornado warnings and other emergencies and there is not an “all-clear” tone that sounds when the emergency is over, according to the city.

Aurora residents are encouraged by the city to sign up for emergency alerts on their phone or email here.