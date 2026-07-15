Iconic 16th Street FreeRide faces uncertain future as RTD eyes cuts

DENVER — An iconic fixture of downtown Denver could soon disappear as the Regional Transportation District weighs service cuts to help close a projected $215 million budget deficit.

The 16th Street FreeRide, formerly known as the Free MallRide, was one of many service cuts the agency is considering. RTD officials presented the proposal, along with other potential service reductions, to the agency’s Finance and Planning Committee on Tuesday evening.

The free shuttle service, which carries riders along the pedestrian-only 16th Street corridor, has been a staple of downtown Denver since the then-called 16th Street Mall opened in 1982. RTD estimates cutting the route could save nearly $9.5 million annually.

“If they do minimize it or take it away, it's going to hurt a lot of people and me, because we do rely on it. I'm using it at least three to five times a day, whether it's going to work or just going to the store,” RTD rider Charles Robinson told Denver7 last month.

The proposal has raised concerns because the Downtown Denver Partnership says about 20% of downtown transit riders complete their trips using the FreeRide service.

A timeline for when the FreeRide would reach its final stop, if the proposal is approved, was not provided. The agency said the focus is giving staff the green light to keep studying the costs, savings and potential impacts of these options before the board makes any final decisions.

RTD has been in this budget bind ever since federal COVID-19 relief funding ran out in 2024; the agency has operated at a deficit since then, which it says is unsustainable.

“The Board is currently exploring the option of going to the ballot for additional funding through a tax increase. Funds would be used to address the deficit and to provide service,” an RTD spokesperson said.

Among other options to increase revenue discussed Tuesday are fare hikes of 10% and 25%. However, officials warned that larger increases could push RTD fares above those of comparable transit systems nationwide.

Meanwhile, the agency is considering officially abandoning parts of the long-promised FasTracks rail expansion, including the unfinished northwest rail line to Longmont. Voters in the north metro have been paying taxes for the project since 2005, but the line currently ends in Westminster.

Looking ahead, members of RTD’s Operations Safety and Security Committee will meet Wednesday evening to discuss the possibility of postponing a recently approved pilot program that would have added bus and light rail service for Denver Broncos home games this season.

