ICE spokesperson says no agents injured after Lakewood suspect rams vehicle, despite initial reports

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — A man is in federal custody after Immigration and Customs Enforcement claims he sped away when officers tried stopping his vehicle in Lakewood on Saturday.

Julinho Juan Lengua-Baltodano, 29, reportedly rammed two ICE vehicles with his car during the incident near the 200 block of South Ingalls Street, according to an initial statement released by the Lakewood Police Department.

ICE reported that Lengua-Baltodano then barricaded himself inside of his apartment. ICE also reported that the agency and U.S. Attorney’s Office were granted a warrant to enter the apartment where he was arrested.

Lakewood PD’s statement on Saturday said at least one ICE agent was injured, but an ICE spokesperson is now refuting that.

“Fortunately, no ICE officers were injured during the arrest this time,” a spokesperson for ICE said in a statement on Thursday.

When Denver7 asked Lakewood PD why the agency initially reported that an ICE agent was injured, a spokesperson said, “The injury was what was initially reported to us. That was the information we had at that time.”

Lengua-Baltodano is in federal custody pending criminal prosecution, according to ICE.

ICE says Lengua-Baltodano is originally from Peru and was issued a final order of removal on Sept. 19, 2025.

Hours after the incident, Lakewood PD released a statement making clear that the agency did not interact with Lengua-Baltodano.

“Lakewood Police responded to the scene because of the concern for community safety and a potential violation of local law,” said a spokesperson for Lakewood PD.

The spokesperson’s statement went on to say: