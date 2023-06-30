'I lost consciousness': Injured zipline guide speaks out following Castle Rock collision

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A zipline guide who was injured nearly a week ago after he and two children collided in Castle Rock has since been released from the hospital.

Denver7 spoke with Jonathan Schiller, 21, who is sharing an update on his recovery. Schiller said he was knocked unconscious while protecting a 10-year-old child who was on his tour.

"I've always loved ziplining," said Schiller, who said getting to spend time outdoors and do something he loves everyday — didn't even feel like a job. "The environment is such an inviting environment. The thrill of zip-lining and I'm like, 'Oh I can get paid to do this, nice.'"

Schiller has been a zipline guide at the EDGE's Ziplines and Adventures in Castle Rock for over a month.

"I'm there basically to make sure you have a good time, you're safe — and you're enjoying yourself out there."

That's exactly what he was doing Sunday — when he had to assist a 10-year-old who didn't make it all the way down the line because there was some headwind.

"You have wind going directly where you want to be going but towards you, so it slows you down," explained Schiller. "If you don't weigh enough, you don't make it all the way in. So I had to go clip on the line to then go get the kid to bring him in."

In that moment — he was hit by another zip-liner at around 30 mph — he said his immediate instincts were to shield the child.

"I just kind of grabbed him, spun around and took the impact. I lost consciousness as soon as I took the impact. So I was just kind of hanging there limp in the harness."

He said his next memory was waking up in the hospital — asking to make sure everyone else was OK.

Schiller suffered several injuries — including a concussion and sprained wrist.

Earlier this week, Denver7 spoke with the EDGE's general manager, Adam Whilte, who said incidents like these are extremely rare for them. He added that the collision happened following a radio miscommunication between two guides.



Schiller said they try to be as clear as possible — but with the headwind and wind in general — the walkie-talkies they use can get a little scrambled.

He is now resting at home, thankful it wasn't worse.

"It is huge moment in my life. I've never been knocked unconscious before."

And he offered some advice.

"Take safety very seriously," he said. "That's something that I've always done in my life. Just make sure that you take your safety seriously because something like this can happen in a different scenario."

Schiller said he's not sure when he'll be back to work but it will be at least a few more weeks.

His parents have launched a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help him. You can donate through this link.

The Division of Oil and Public Safety (OPS), which is overseen by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE), is investigating the collision.